The Golden State Warriors did not make the postseason this year and now the front office has some decisions to make. With that in mind, rumors are that Klay Thompson's future is completely up in the air. And it sounds like Chris Paul will play a part in what the franchise decides to do with Thompson.
Rumors indicate that the Warriors will decide what to do with Klay Thompson depending on a potential Chris Paul trade, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. If Golden State can make a move to eliminate Paul's contract, they'll consider keeping Thompson. But if they can't, then Thompson could be moving on.
“If the Warriors use Paul's contract in a trade that brings back a large salary, it'd be a pre-free agency signal that Thompson could be on the move. Warriors owner Joe Lacob has expressed an expectation that they'll duck the second apron and even a desire to get under the luxury tax (though there's no official edict). If Paul's contract is shed entirely, that generates room for a Thompson contract that still keeps their books manageable.”
Klay Thompson is officially a free agent but the Warriors have first dibs to possibly re-sign him. Considering Golden State is potentially aiming to create cap space it's hard to tell what they're going to do. There are several players the franchise could opt to move on from so it'll be interesting to watch it play out.
Additionally, it's hard to tell what kind of trade offers the Warriors could get for Chris Paul. But if it plays out in a way where Golden State saves money trading him away then we could see Klay Thompson return to what's likely going to be a bench role.
“In Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr’s exit interview, he mentioned the idea of Thompson coming off the bench next season, allowing his minutes and usage to be lessened. That makes sense in the grand scheme for a 34-year-old wing who has rehabbed two devastating leg injuries and has plenty of backcourt depth behind him.”
The offseason doesn't begin for a hot minute, so the Warriors have plenty of time to make a decision. But look for them to make moves quickly as the franchise aims to get back to championship consideration with Stephen Curry still being the face of the team.
Why Klay Thompson should move on from the Warriors
Klay Thompson may very well want to finish his career with the Warriors. However, this last season wasn't the greatest. There was a noticeable drop off in production, as Thompson wasn't nearly as efficient of a scorer like he usually is. But considering his age, the veteran shooting guard can serve as a nice compliment for most teams in the league.
Any franchise in need of a spot up shooter should be interested in Thompson. On top of that, he's still a decent perimeter defender. It makes sense for the Warriors to keep him as he can still provide value. But moving on to a different team might be what Klay Thompson needs to get back on track.
At this point in his career, Thompson will likely want to play for a team with championship hopes next season. So, any rebuilding franchises might not be able to land the veteran shooting guard. With that said, a few teams that stick out are the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks.