The Miami Dolphins have been hard at work trying to find ways to improve their team this offseason in an attempt to make a Super Bowl run in 2024, but sometimes, the best moves you can make involve keeping a hold of the stars you currently have on your team. And following that train of thought, that's exactly what Miami recently has accomplished with Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips.
Waddle and Phillips were the sixth and 18th overall picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, so as a result, the Dolphins had to make a decision on whether or not they wanted to pick up the fifth-year options on their rookie deals. Given how productive both guys have been early on, it should come as no surprise that general manager Chris Grier announced that the team would be picking up both of their options ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Via Marcel Louis-Jacques:
“The Dolphins will exercise the 5th year options for WR Jaylen Waddle and LB Jaelan Phillips, per GM Chris Grier.”
Dolphins make obvious Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips decisions
Through the first three seasons of their respective careers, both Waddle and Phillips have made a big impact for the Dolphins. Waddle has quickly formed an elite duo with Tyreek Hill at wide receiver, as he's recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three campaigns so far, while Phillips has proven to be a skilled pass rusher, but unfortunately he is currently recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in 2023.
Assuming Phillips can make a return to the field and be his typical productive self, both of these moves should work out quite well for the Dolphins. Waddle is surely going to need a new deal at some point in the near future, and by picking up Phillips' option, Miami is giving him some time to get healthy and get back into the swing of things once he takes the field again next season.
These aren't the only moves the Dolphins front office wants to make to keep their key pieces in town, though. While a lot of attention is being focused on the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, Grier made it clear that the team wants to sign safety Jevon Holland to an extension, indicating that there would be a level of urgency when it comes to getting that hammered out.
Via Marcel Louis-Jacques:
“Dolphins GM Chris Grier on the urgency to get an extension done with S Jevon Holland: ‘Jevon is a big piece here and we’ll spend some time talking with him…he’s an important piece.'”
The AFC East may be up for grabs considering the exodus of talent the Buffalo Bills have endured over the past few months, so it's great to see the Dolphins trying to stabilize their core in order to maximize their championship window. Of course, they will have to go out and deliver on the field when it comes time to do so, but the work the Dolphins front office has put in so far this offseason is fairly encouraging to say the least.