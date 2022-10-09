Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater exited the game against the New York Jets in the first quarter with an apparent head injury. After getting sacked in the end zone for a safety, Bridgewater looked worse for the wear and was taken into the Dolphins’ medical tent on the sideline for further examination. Shortly after, he was seen heading to the locker room and was replaced under center by third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined with his own concussion issues, Bridgewater’s injury is certainly a concern for the Dolphins.

Dolphins’ QB Teddy Bridgewater is out of the game and being evaluated for a head injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Officially, the Dolphins have listed Bridgewater as questionable to return with both a head and elbow injury, per Adam Schefter.

The Jets’ defense trapped Miami deep into their own territory and forced a safety on Bridgewater early into the first quarter. During the hit, Bridgewater appears to have picked up a knock to both his head and elbow. Thompson led the offense onto the field for Miami’s next drive, while Bridgewater was seen heading into the locker room with a member of the medical staff after being examined in the blue tent.

Tagovailoa’s head injury already has the Dolphins firmly in the NFL’s crosshairs when it comes to concussions and proper protocol. The Dolphins are now down two quarterbacks for their AFC East clash against the Jets, and will need to ensure Thompson doesn’t sustain any sort of injury throughout the remainder of the contest.

We’ll provide an update on Teddy Bridgewater’s status when the Dolphins provide one, but for now the veteran backup is considered questionable to return.