‘I can’t be Tua’: Teddy Bridgewater gets 100% real on filling in for Tua Tagovailoa in Week 5

The Miami Dolphins will be turning things over to Teddy Bridgewater under center for their Week 5 contest against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion in the Dolphins Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, forcing Bridgewater into action for the rest of the game.

Tagovailoa was never going to be ready to return in Week 5, meaning Teddy Bridgewater has been preparing to start for quite some time. While the Dolphins expectations are heightened after Miami’s hot start to the season, Bridgewater made sure that everyone knows one thing heading into this game; he’s not Tagovailoa. Bridgewater is making sure he doesn’t go out of his way to try to play like Tagovailoa, as he knows that won’t help the Dolphins win this crucial divisional matchup.

“I can’t be Tua. I had to learn a lesson when I was in New Orleans — I couldn’t be Drew Brees. So it’s like, as long as I continue to be myself, the guys realize this guy isn’t faking. He’s not trying to be something he’s not. It’s like it’s a sense of relief. Like okay, we know we’re getting the real version of him. He’s not trying to be something he’s not. That’s just my approach every day.” – Teddy Bridgewater, ESPN

This is a good mindset for Teddy Bridgewater to have heading into his upcoming spot start. He and Tagovailoa have fairly different quarterbacking styles, and if he tries to replicate what Tagovailoa does, he won’t have much success.

Bridgewater is going to have to play his way if he wants to lead the Dolphins to victory in Week 5. He understands that, but it remains to be seen if Dolphins fans will be understanding of Bridgewater’s explanation here. One thing is for sure; a win would certainly help Teddy Bridgewater’s case, and he will set out to lead Miami to victory against New York tomorrow afternoon.