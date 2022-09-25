Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left his team’s highly anticipated game against the Buffalo Bills early with a possible concussion.

The third-year signal-caller took a hard hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, quickly heading to the locker room to be checked for a concussion, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

After taking a hard shot by #Bills LB Matt Milano, #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is in the locker room likely being checked for a concussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Video of the play showed Tagovailoa slowly getting to his feet, then stumbling toward the field as teammates helped him back to his feet. He was replaced under center by veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Tua Tagovailoa is headed to the locker room after this hit by Matt Milano Prayers up 🙏pic.twitter.com/u3cSEQpeKq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2022

Fortunately for Miami, Tagovailoa returned to the game to start the second half, apparently having passed concussion protocols.

Tua Tagovailoa is back in to start the 2nd half — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 25, 2022

The Dolphins entered Week 3 as one of six the NFL’s undefeated teams following their stunning comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week. The much-maligned Tagovailoa played a major part in Miami’s come-from-behind win, throwing for 469 yards and a whopping six touchdowns.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins were the talk of the NFL entering 2022 after a transformative offseason. The team dealt several high-value draft picks to the Kansas City in a blockbuster trade for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, pairing football’s fastest player with another speedy pass-catcher, Jaylen Waddle.

Concerns about Tagovailoa’s inability to stretch the field due to his merely average arm strength were mitigated in Week 2, when Hill and Waddle combined for 22 catches, 361 yards and four touchdowns.