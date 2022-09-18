Tua Tagovailoa had a game to remember as the Miami Dolphins completed a 21-point comeback to stun the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter. After tying the game up with a huge touchdown to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins completed the stunning comeback with a short touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle in the end zone, going up 42-38 with just 14 seconds left in the game.

Have a look at Hill’s game-tying touchdown catch, which completely turned the tide for the Dolphins and gave them life late into the fourth quarter.

That play with just more than 5 minutes left in the game saw the Dolphins knot things up at 35. Justin Tucker proceeded to hit a 55-yard field goal to give the Ravens the lead once more, but the Dolphins were not going down quietly.

After getting the ball back, the Dolphins went right to work, and Tagovailoa stayed hot. They quickly worked their way down field, culminating in a touchdown grab from Jaylen Waddle which gave them the lead with just 14 seconds left.

They fended off the Ravens’ own final drive comeback bid in what was an ultimately stunning game overall, as the Dolphins somehow escaped with a 42-38 win despite trailing by a score of 35-13 in the fourth quarter. It was a historic collapse from the Ravens, and an even more impressive comeback from the new trio in Miami consisting of Tagovailoa, Waddle, and Hill.

Tua Tagovailoa ended the day with six passing touchdowns as the Dolphins routed the Ravens in stunning fashion.