Rashod Bateman torches Xavien Howard for 75-yard Ravens TD from Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman showed off his blazing speed on Sunday when he torched the Miami Dolphins’ secondary en route to a 75-yard touchdown reception. Lamar Jackson found his new WR1 in space and delivered a strike to Bateman, who used his speed to turn a solid completion into a house call. Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard had hand his hands full with Bateman on Sunday, but it was never more clear than on this big play when Bateman reached a speed of 21.5 MPH as he raced into the end zone to give the Ravens the lead once again.

A simple slant route turned into so much more as Bateman turned on the jets and exploded past Jevon Holland and Howard for the six points. Howard, one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks, was made to look silly by Bateman as he burst through the middle of the field and into the end zone for the 75-yard touchdown reception.

It’s been a day of big plays for the Ravens, who opened the game with a kick return for a touchdown on the first kickoff. Devin Duvernay took that one 103 yards to the house, and now Baltimore followed that up with a 75-yard TD as well.

Rashod Bateman made two grabs for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and he’s already added to his numbers in a big way with his electric score early on Sunday. Jackson and his wide receivers continue to build trust, and plays like that will go a long way towards Bateman continuing to hear his number called in year two.