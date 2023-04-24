Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Domantas Sabonis’ net worth in 2023 is $1 million to $6 million. Sabonis is a professional basketball player who currently suits up for the Sacramento Kings of the NBA. He is a three-time All-Star and once led the NBA in rebounds. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Domantas Sabonis’ net worth in 2023.

Domantas Sabonis’ Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $1 million to $6 million

Domantas Sabonis’ net worth in 2023 is $1 million to $6 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as Players Bio.

Domantas Sabonis was born on May 3, 1996, in Portland, Oregon. He attended Sunny View High School. However as a teenager, Sabonis was already exposed to professional basketball. The Lithuanian prospect played for Unicaja Malaga and played in the Liga ACB. Despite being one of the youngest players, Sabonis managed to show some glimpses of his promising basketball career. With Unicaja, Sabonis averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

Although Sabonis played professional basketball, he never signed a contract. As a result, Sabonis was eligible to play in the NCAA. This allowed him to suit up for Gonzaga University, where he further honed his skills. As a freshman, Sabonis made the WCC All-Freshman Team and Second Team All-WCC.

In the following season, Sabonis made the First Team All-WCC, Second Team All-American, and AP Honorable Mention All-American. But more importantly, Sabonis led Gonzaga to a Sweet 16 finish before declaring for the 2016 NBA Draft. Sabonis finished his college career with the Bulldogs after two seasons. He tallied averages of 13.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

In the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis was selected in the first round with the 11th overall pick by the Orlando Magic. However, Sabonis never suited up for the Magic as he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder with Ersan Ilyasova and Victor Oladipo for Serge Ibaka. Afterwards, Sabonis inked a four-year rookie deal with the Thunder worth $11.18 million.

As a rookie, Sabonis had a quiet season. He only averaged 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. After only one season, Sabonis was traded to the Indiana Pacers in the blockbuster trade involving All-Stars Paul George and Victor Oladipo.

At Indiana, Sabonis finally started to find his footing in the NBA. Here, Sabonis evolved into an All-Star, making the annual games for consecutive seasons. In a Pacers uniform, he averaged 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in a little over four seasons. With Sabonis’ rise to prominence, the Pacers signed him to a lucrative four-year contract extension in 2019. The massive deal was worth $77 million.

However, in the midst of the 2021-2022 season, the Pacers decided to take the opportunity to land Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana. In the process, Sabonis was shipped to Sacramento.

But despite the change in scenery, Sabonis didn’t let it bother his rise to stardom. The Lithuanian big man registered one of his best seasons in the NBA during his first full season with the Kings. Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, which was enough to lead the NBA in rebounds. In addition to this, Sabonis also made his third All-Star appearance.

But more importantly, with a stellar season from Sabonis, he played an instrumental role in helping the Kings finally end their playoff drought that started since the 2007 playoffs. Sabonis’ presence has been an ultimate boost for the Kings’ roster. This has made life easier for the team’s star, De’Aaron Fox.

With Sabonis’ current contract about to expire and the new CBA rules, the three-time All-Star could be in line for a huge payday in the offseason. Sabonis can potentially sign a lucrative four-year deal worth around $121 million, according to Yahoo Sports. Given that Sabonis has been making waves in the 2023 postseason, the Kings will try to do whatever it takes to secure the services of their blue-chip big man for the franchise’s future. Nevertheless, Sabonis currently has his sights set on leading the Kings to a deep playoff run.

Aside from playing professional basketball in the NBA, Sabonis also represents the Lithuania national basketball team internationally. In the past, Sabonis has competed in various international meets, such as the FIBA World Cup, Eurobasket and the Olympic Summer Games. Among his national duties, the one that stood out saw the three-time All-Star once lead Lithuania to a silver finish at the 2015 Eurobasket tournament.

With Sabonis making waves in the NBA, it isn’t a surprise that some brands want to partner with the three-time All-Star. According to sources, Sabonis has endorsement deals with Nike and Moose Knuckles Canada.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Domantas Sabonis’ net worth in 2023?