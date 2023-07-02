The Sacramento Kings are making sure Domantas Sabonis stays with them long-term, and they are paying him handsomely to make that happen.

Sabonis and the Kings have reportedly renegotiated the big man's contract for 2023-24 and agreed to a four-year extension that will keep him in Sacramento until his age-31 season in the NBA. Overall, the deal is worth $217 million over five years, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Lithuanian big man was set to earn $22 million (including likely incentives) as he enters the final season of the four-year, $77 million deal he signed when he was still with the Indiana Pacers back in 2019. With the new contract, however, he got $195 million in new money and increased his annual average salary to 43 million.

Sabonis' new deal was widely expected, though. Prior to free agency, it was reported that the Kings were looking to renegotiate his contract and extend him. Nonetheless, those reports mentioned that Sacramento could give him a deal in the ballpark of $120 million for four years.

Domantas Sabonis a great fit for the Kings

It's also not surprising that the Kings gave Sabonis a massive payday. Not only is he one of the best big men in the NBA today, but his presence has also been huge for Sacramento. Without him, it would have been impossible for the team to break their playoff drought that had been going on for 16 years (since 2006).

Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting 61.5 percent from the field as he made his third All-Star berth in 2022-23. His partnership and chemistry with De'Aaron Fox have been great as well, and so the Kings didn't hesitate in extending him and ensuring that they'll get to play together for a long time.

The Kings finished third in the West last season with a 48-34 record. With Sabonis committed, hopes are high that they'll be able to replicate that success or even improve that.