The Atlanta Dream are in an interesting position in the Eastern Conference in that they're a borderline team. They're currently 7-8 on the season but have recently won two games in a row. They don't presently occupy a playoff spot but they're essentially tied percentage-wise with the Chicago Sky for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East with about three quarters of the season left to play. They're hoping that help is on the way in the form of former first round draft pick. The Dream announced on Tuesday that they have placed Iliana Rupert on the active roster for the first time this season.

The Atlanta Dream have activated center Iliana Rupert. #atlantadream pic.twitter.com/Mln8mcMpBb — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) July 4, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Iliana Rupert joined the Dream this season when they claimed her off of waivers after she was cut by the Las Vegas Aces. She has not yet suited up for the Dream this season as she has been playing with the French national team in FIBA competition. She is tailor-made for today's game in that she is a versatile center who can play in the post and can space the floor with her three-point shooting. She was a solid contributor to the Aces championship run last season.

Rupert was drafted by the Aces with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, but she did not join the team until the 2022 season. Last year as a rookie, she carved out a role with the champs averaging 3.8 points per game and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line.