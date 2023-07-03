Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard popped off on Sunday in a big win over the Los Angeles Sparks, showing out for 43 points while shooting 70% from the field. Yes, you read that correctly. A truly insane stat line. But, it appears she had some extra motivation.

Howard wasn't named to the All-Star Game in 2023 despite making it a year ago and that evidently fueled her to erupt. Via Just Women's Sports:

“It felt great. I was already mad and then just coming into this game and everything was going in as I said at halftime. And it just kept flowing,” Howard told sideline reporter Autumn Johnson after the win. “There were some words said on the other end so it just kept me going. … They need to put some respect on my name.

“[I want] respect,” Rhyne Howard said. “I’ve been here, I made a statement last year, I’m continuing to make that statement this year, so they need to put some respect on my name.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Howard undoubtedly made her presence felt. The guard was up to 17 points by the end of the first quarter and continued to torch the Sparks throughout the contest. In the process, she put herself in impressive company, becoming only the third WNBA player ever to record 40 points and shoot a minimum of 70% from the field. Candace Parker and Liz Cambage are the two others to achieve the feat.

The 23-year-old out of Kentucky is averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per night and probably should be in the All-Star Game. Regardless, she'll keep proving the doubters wrong.