Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright earned WNBA Coach of the Month honors after an impressive July run by the Dream, according to a Wednesday tweet from the WNBA.

“Tanisha Wright of the @atlantadream is the Coach of the Month after leading the Dream to a 8-3 record during the month of July,” the tweet read. “Congrats, @coachtwright_.”

Tanisha Wright, a former guard for the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, was hired to be the Dream's head coach in 2021 after spending the last two seasons as an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces. The former 2010 WNBA champion was an assistant coach for Charlotte from 2017-21. The Dream improved to a record of 14-22 during Wright's first season in Atlanta after they went 8-24 the year before and a combined 23-65 from 2019-21.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Led by the guard duo of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, the Dream have jumped out to a record of 14-12 and third place in the Eastern Conference after an impressive run that saw wins over the Lynx, Storm, Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics. The Dream started off the month with a 112-84 victory over the Sparks, a game that saw Howard score 43 points and hit 70% of her field goal attempts as Atlanta won in the Gateway Center.

Howard capped off the Dream's notable run when she became the fastest player in Dream franchise history to score 1,000 points following a victory over the Mystics on Sunday. The former No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft scored 11 points on Atlanta's home court, while Gray added 27 as she hit eight of her 11 tries from the floor.

The Dream will tip off against the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. EDT on Thursday in the Footprint Center. The game can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.