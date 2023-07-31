In the WNBA hierarchy this season, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are in a class of their own with the Connecticut Sun not far behind. But the Atlanta Dream can be a dangerous team come playoff time. They have a talented roster that on paper looks capable of playing with anyone in the league. They're currently 14-11 and tied with the Dallas Wings for the fourth best record in the league. They're led by rising superstar Rhyne Howard who has set the league on fire following her initial WNBA All-Star snub. On Sunday, Rhyne Howard became the quickest player in Dream franchise history to reach 1,000 career points.

RHYNE HOWARD IS ON 🔥

✅ 1000 Points

✅ Fastest Dream Player to Reach 1000 Points pic.twitter.com/kgCYDQkhif — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) July 30, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rhyne Howard only had 11 points for the Dream in their win against the Washington Mystics on Sunday but that was all she needed to push her past the 1,000 point mark. She has been on a bit of a scoring tear beginning with her career-high 43 points she dropped against the Los Angeles Sparks right after she was initially snubbed from the WNBA All-Star team. Howard was eventually named to the team as an injury replacement for Elena Delle Donne.

This season, Howard has been averaging 18.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 41.0 percent shooting from the field, 37.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She's playing a little over 32 minutes per game. It was a little odd that Howard did not initially make the All-Star team despite having better production than she did last season when she made the team as a rookie.