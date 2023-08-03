Drexel men's basketball player Terrence Butler — a native of Upper Marlboro, MD — was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday, according to various reports. Though no official cause of death has been determined, authorities have ruled out foul play, per the school.

In response to the news about Butler's passing, Drexel president John Fry made an official statement:

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the university community.”

Drexel University men's basketball player, Terrence Butler, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away in his on-campus apartment this morning according to the University.

The 6-foot-7 forward was named to the CAA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll Butler in 2021-22 and 2022-23. La Salle University — which like Drexel is located in Philadelphia, PA — also released a statement after Butler's passing.

“The La Salle men's basketball program is deeply saddened by the passing of Drexel men's basketball student-athlete Terrence Butler,” the statement reads. “Our sincere condolences go out the Butler family and to the entire Drexel community impacted by this tragic event.”

Statement from head coach Fran Dunphy and the entire La Salle basketball family.

Prior to signing with Drexel, Butler was a standout player at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, MD, where he was team MVP in 2019, a 2021 McDonald's All-American nominee, and averaged 17.8 points per game (h/t 6ABC News).

Drexel employee Mark Witalec tells 6ABC News that Butler, who was often involved in the community, was a “beautiful guy [with] a nice family. Everybody knew him, everybody on campus knew who he was, and he would treat everybody just the same. You know what I mean, good guy, family-oriented.”

Our coaching staff and school community express our sincere condolences to the Butler family, Class of '21. Please keep the entire Butler family in your prayers.

Butler is survived by parents Terrence and Dena, and two older sisters, Tasia and Tiara.

Tasia and Tiara played college basketball at James Madison and Syracuse respectively.