Carmelo Anthony carved a successful career after prep stops at Maryland Towson Catholic and Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill. He won a national championship at Syracuse in 2003 and became one of the best NBA players this century, finishing his professional years as a 10-time All-Star and No. 9 in all-time points.

Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, has his chance to shine as a basketball player.

Division I programs Pittsburgh, Florida State, Providence and Albany have reached out to Kiyan since the NCAA contact period opened for the 2025 class, according to The New York Times' Adam Zagoria. Zagoria said Kiyan will have calls Thursday with Maryland and Syracuse.

Kiyan is rated as the No. 62 nationally, the No. 14 shooting guard and No. 2 player in New York in the 2025 class by the 247Sports Composite. He is transferring from Queens (N.Y.) Christ the King to Brookville Long Island Lutheran.

Kiyan Anthony will reportedly be ineligible to play this season due to his transfer, limiting his tape to college scouts. He will have to prove himself when is available to play as a senior.

He is the son of Carmelo and La La Anthony. Kiyan is an only child of Carmelo and La La, who are now divorced.

Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA May 22. He played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers in his 19-year professional career. On Twitter, he posted a video thanking the cities he played in and mentioning his son as a successor.

“[Kiyan], chase your dreams,” Carmelo Anthony said. “Let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene. My legacy, now and forever, lives on trough you. And I'll always be proud of all that you do.”