“I hate feet. So while I was reading your essay I was very… I felt seen. Anyway, let's not talk about feet,” says Dua Lipa on her BBC Sounds podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

During a podcast with with host, writer, and comedian Ziwerekoru “Ziwe” Fumudoh about her book “Black Friend: Essays,” Dua Lipa talks about how feet fetishizers have been rating their feet.

In Ziwe’s book, she mentions that there are foot-fetish websites that rate the feet of celebrities. Dua Lipa addresses this by saying, “I read that essay. And I have to confess, I went on wikiFeet to just look at… I looked at both of our ratings,” said the pop star.

Both the pop star and the writer had their laughs regarding the matter. However, Ziwe mentions that she was disappointed in the rating that her feet were given.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Actually, why I wrote the book is to get my wikiFeet score up,” joked the comedian.

“While I was looking at your feet, I was like, This is way more research I've ever done for any of my podcast guests,” Dua Lipa mentioned, discussing the book once more.

The podcast certainly contains more interesting conversations than just feet. Ziwe, after becoming an overnight sensation due to pandemic interviews, discusses the world of entertainment.

From feet fetishes to writing strikes and cancel culture, this newest episode from BBC Sounds' Dua Lipa: At Your Service is worth a listen to.