Dua Lipa's net worth in 2023 is $35 million. Dua Lipa is a popular singer and actress who has released several hit singles such as New Rules, Dance the Night, No Lie, Cold Heart, Don't Start Now, and many more. She is also a three-time Grammy Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Dua Lipa's net worth in 2023.

Dua Lipa's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $35 million

Dua Lipa's net worth in 2023 is $35 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Dua Lipa was born on August 22, 1995, in London, England. She first studied in Fitzjohn's Primary School. While studying there, Lipa also attended Sylvia Young Theatre School to hone her singing talent. Afterwards, Lipa transferred to Milleniumi i Trete School.

Years later, Lipa eventually studied in Parliament Hill School. Since then, Lipa tried to start her career in music by posting covers in SoundCloud and YouTube.

Dua Lipa's career before music

While Lipa always wanted to be a singer, she did try out other jobs. In fact, the New Rules singer once worked at a restaurant called La Bodega Negra.

Apart from working in a restaurant, Lipa also worked as a model for Topshop. However, Lipa did confess that modeling just wasn't for her. In fact, she added that the career wasn't healthy mentally.

Dua Lipa's career in music

Eventually discovered by Tap Management, Lipa officially kickstarted her career as a musician by releasing her first singles New Love, Be the One, Last Dance, Hotter than Hell, No Lie, and etc., most of which would make waves in the European music scene.

In 2017, Lipa released her self-titled album, her first studio album. Lipa's self-titled album would sell 2.7 million copies around the world. It was also certified Platinum by the RIAA. In the same year, Lipa was awarded a Teen Choice Award for Choice Breakthrough Artist. Given Lipa's rise in the music scene, it isn't surprising that she has also collaborated with established artists, including Calvin Harris, Sean Paul, and K-Pop girl group sensation BLACKPINK.

Dua Lipa's success with Future Nostalgia

In 2020, Lipa released her second studio album called Future Nostalgia. It featured some of Lipa's hit songs such as Levitating, Don't Start Now, and Love Again. Future Nostalgia would become Lipa's best-selling album thus far with 4.3 million album copies sold around the world.

Moreover, Lipa's second studio album would also be certified Platinum by the RIAA. In addition to this, Lipa's Future Nostalgia also earned her a Grammy Award win for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Aside from having successful album sales, the Future Nostalgia Tour was also a major hit. Lipa's Future Nostalgia Tour collected a whopping $40 million in gross sales in the U.S. and Canada.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dua Lipa's appearance in Barbie

Although Lipa is mainly popular for being a world-class pop singer, she also tried her hand in acting. In 2023, Lipa made her big-screen debut in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Acting as Mermaid Barbie, Lipa acted alongside established Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, John Cena, and Will Ferrell.

Barbie would be a huge success. It grossed over $1 billion worldwide against a $100 million budget. For playing one of the Barbies, Lipa was paid a sweet $200,000.

Dua Lipa's future career plans

With Barbie's success, it isn't surprising that Lipa will continue to explore a career in acting. According to IMDB, the three-time Grammy Award winner is set to star in the spy film Argylle. Here, Lipa is set to star alongside Hollywood stars Henry Cavill and John Cena.

Apart from acting, Lipa also announced that she is set to release her third album in 2024, which will be inspired by 1970s-era psychedelia, as the award-winning singer described.

Dua Lipa's sponsored posts rate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA (@puma)

Given Lipa's success in music, on top of her appearance in the major blockbuster success in Barbie, it isn't surprising that the Kiss and Make Up singer is highly paid for posting sponsored content on Instagram. With over 88.8 million followers on Instagram, Lipa reportedly gets paid $234,297 per sponsored post.

Dua Lipa's endorsement deals

Apart from sponsored posts, Lipa has also partnered with several major brands. Back in 2018, Lipa was the main fixture of the car company Jaguar's campaigns.

Years later, Lipa left Jaguar to sign an endorsement deal with rival car company Porsche. The deal with Porsche will pay the Blow Your Mind singer seven figures.

Furthermore, Lipa has also inked a long-term endorsement deal with major sports apparel company PUMA. Apart from Porsche and PUMA, Lipa also collaborated with other major brands such as Pepe Jeans, Versace, and many more.

Lawsuit and Levitating accusations against Dua Lipa

Levitating was one of Lipa's major hits in her music career. However, the Levitating singer is also facing a lawsuit for allegedly copying the songs Wiggle and Giggle All Night and Don Diablo.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Dua Lipa's net worth in 2023?