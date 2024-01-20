Alex Killorn is getting surgery next week.

The Anaheim Ducks were without forward Alex Killorn for the beginning of the 2023-24 season, and they'll have to manage without the veteran forward for at least another month.

Killorn will miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the team announced on Saturday. It's an unfortunate blow after the 34-year-old inked a four-year, $25 million contract to play in California over the summer.

The former third-round pick spent 11 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning two Stanley Cups with the team in 2020 and 2021. This season, he's amassed six goals and 19 points over 34 contests.

Killorn played in Anaheim's most recent game — a 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Jan. 16 — and there was no announcement of an injury afterwards.

It's Killorn's second ailment after he missed the first 10 games of the season while recovering from a broken finger. Although he started slow, the Canadian had surged for 11 points over his last 15 games before the disappointing injury.

“Since returning in early November, Killorn has played as expected. While no one should have been anticipating another career year offensively, he was brought in to be a stabilizing presence in Anaheim’s top six and play alongside some of their younger talents,” wrote Brian La Rose of Pro Hockey Rumors.

“He has done just that while still contributing at a reasonable clip, notching six goals and 13 assists in 34 games while taking a regular turn on both special teams units.”

Ducks riddled with injuries in 2023-24

Along with Killorn, the Ducks have a plethora of players who have missed time this season.

“Playmaking forward Trevor Zegras [ankle] and young defenseman Pavel Mintyukov [shoulder] are expected to be out at least until late next month, and No. 2 overall pick Leo Carlsson only returned Monday from a sprained knee,” wrote The Associated Press on Saturday. “Forwards Max Jones and Brett Leason and defenseman Radko Gudas also have missed games recently due to injury.”

It's already a lost season for the Ducks in 2023-24, and it's almost a guarantee the team will miss the playoffs for a franchise-record sixth straight year. At 15-28-1 and seventh place in the Pacific Division, Anaheim is already looking to the 2024 NHL Draft.