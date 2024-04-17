The Anaheim Ducks will finish their season with the Vegas Golden Knights, who are looking for playoff positioning in anticipation of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Ducks-Golden Knights prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Ducks endured another bad season and are looking forward to the offseason. Unfortunately, they suffered another loss on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings, which marked their fourth in five games. But the Ducks have a chance to end the season on a high note. However, they have to do it against a tough Vegas team.
The Golden Knights have clinched a playoff spot. Now, they hope to find a way to jump the Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings. Currently, they are in third place in the Pacific Division with one game left in the season. If they finish in third, it sets them up for a showdown with the Edmonton Oilers in the first round. However, if they lose, they are more likely to face the Vancouver Canucks or the Dallas Stars.
The Ducks are 2-1 against the Golden Knights, with both wins coming at Honda Center. However, the Knights have won 12 games in a row at T-Mobile Arena against the Ducks.
NHL Odds: Ducks-Golden Knights Odds
Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+108)
Moneyline: +285
Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (-130)
Moneyline: -365
Over: 5.5 (-138)
Under: 5.5 (+112)
How to Watch Ducks vs. Golden Knights
Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT
TV: Scrips and Bally Sports West
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Ducks have the third-best odds to win a good lottery pick. Before they deal with all that, they must go through one more game. The highlight of this game will be Cutter Gauthier's NHL debut. He was the top scorer in the NCAA. Recently, he signed a three-year contract with the Ducks. Originally, he was a fifth overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers. But the Flyers traded him to the Ducks for Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick.
Gauthier scored 38 goals in a season for the NCAA a few seasons ago. Amazingly, he will be the fifth top-10 pick to play for the Ducks since the 2019 Draft. Gauthier hopes to showcase some of that positive play that might spark the Ducks next season.
Frank Vatrano is the leading scorer on a pitiful offense, with 34 goals and 23 assists, including 12 powerplay markers. Also, Troy Terry has 20 goals and 34 assists, including four powerplay tallies. Ryan Strome has 11 goals and 28 assists.
The Ducks will have their choice of goalies. John Gibson is 13-27-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888. Meanwhile, Lukas Dostal is 13-23-3 with a 3.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.
The Ducks will cover the spread if they can find ways to score. Then, they need a good goalie performance from whoever is in the net.
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Golden Knights have their eyes on the prize as the playoffs get closer. With just one win, it sets up a rematch with the Oilers, a team they have dominated in the playoffs.
Jonathan Marchessault is their leading scorer, with 42 goals and 27 assists, including eight powerplay tallies. Now, he hopes to finish the season strong and get some momentum in the playoffs. Jack Eichel has been solid. So far, he has 30 goals and 37 assists, including 10 powerplay markers. William Karlsson has been a good striker, with 30 goals and 29 assists, including seven powerplay conversions. Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 35 assists, including four powerplay tallies.
The Knights have been rotating their goalies, especially with Adin Hill struggling to stay healthy. Hill is 19-11-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. Meanwhile, Logan Thompson is 25-14-5 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.
The defense has to do better in front of the goalies. There have been times this season where they have lagged and allowed Hill and Thompson to take too many shots. In other words, they have to cut down on those mistakes.
The Golden Knights will cover the spread if the offense can generate multiple goals. Then, they need to play tight defense and make things challenging for the Ducks.
Final Ducks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
One team is getting ready for the offseason, while the other is looking forward to the playoffs. The Golden Knights will do everything they can to avoid the wildcard spots. Because of this, they will go out and shoot everything at the net. The Ducks may have beaten the Knights twice this season. However, they have struggled in this building. Someday, they will be able to win at the T-Mobile Center. But it's not going to happen on Thursday in Vegas.
Final Ducks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (-130)