Trevor Zegras is fresh off the worst season of his professional career in 2023-24. The former No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft was excellent in his rookie and sophomore seasons, amassing 126 points in 156 games and looking like the future of the Anaheim Ducks.
But after struggling mightily to stay healthy this season — and appearing in just 31 games — Zegras looked like a different player. He only managed six goals and 15 points in that span, and the disappointing campaign has led to considerable trade speculation for the youngster.
One team that continues to be linked to the American is the Montreal Canadiens, and Zegras admitted he isn't thrilled about the constant rumors.
“You see it,” Zegras told The Athletic's Eric Stephens recently. “It’s hard not to see. Definitely sucks. I think you can always control what you can control. When there are certain teams that there are rumors to, obviously it goes in a different direction so to speak.”
Zegras also explained that it was the most difficult season he's experienced as a professional, which isn't surprising.
“Good ‘ol battle of adversity,” said the Bedford, NY native. “It’s probably the most adversity I’ve had to face during a hockey season.”
Over his four-year career with the Ducks, Zegras is up to 55 goals and 154 points over 211 regular-season contests, and he'll be hungry to silence the critics with a fully healthy 2024-25 campaign. But will that come in California?
Change of scenery for Trevor Zegras?
With the rumor mill now expecting that Zegras will be moved before the onset of the 2024-25 campaign, it could put him at a crossroads with the only NHL club he's known. And he understands that the National Hockey League is a business.
“I mean, obviously, [general manger] Pat Verbeek is great at his job. You see the guys that he’s brought in here and the guys that he’s drafted,” he continued. “I got a lot of faith in Pat. I know he’ll do what’s best for this team. Whether or not we talk, I know he’s always got the best interest of the Ducks and what’s best for this team. Kind of just let him do his thing and try to play the best hockey you can.”
The fact that Zegras hasn't spoken to his GM isn't a great sign, although he made it clear that his current focus is on helping the Ducks improve next season — especially with a team full of young talent.
“Obviously, it’s very exciting. All these guys are great hockey players. I feel like they’re all around that age, 20 to 24. Nineteen, some of them. If my role is to be a leader and help, try and work on that. If my role is to pass the puck to Leo [Carlsson] and let him do his thing, that’s the role I’ll play.”
Although Verbeek emphasized that he isn't shopping the young star, it'll be intriguing to see if Trevor Zegras remains a member of the Anaheim Ducks — or is indeed shipped to Montreal — ahead of a new season.