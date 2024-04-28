The Dallas Stars will try and even the series as they play Game 4 in Sin City against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Stars-Golden Knights Game 4 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Stars defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime to put themselves back into the series. Initially, they got through early when Wyatt Johnson scored a goal. Miro Heiskanen helped the Stars get an extra buffer after connecting off a pass from Tyler Seguin and into the net to make it 2-0.
But the Golden Knights battled back when Brayden McNabb found the back of the net to make it 2-1. Then, the Knights capitalized on the penalty kill when Jack Eichel pulled up and fired a wrist shot at the net to tie the game. The entire play happened thanks to an incredible save by Logan Thompson, which allowed a pass to Eichel to set up the goal.
The game went into overtime, and both teams battled for supremacy. Eventually, the Stars got a good bounce as Johnson came in from the right side and fired a wrist shot on the top right shelf past Thompson to win the game for the Stars.
The Stars dominated the shot chart, winning 46-34. They also won 51 percent of the faceoffs. The Stars went 0 for 2 on the powerplay while killing off one penalty.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Stars-Golden Knights Game 4 Odds
Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-215)
Moneyline: -118
Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-265)
Moneyline: -102
Over: 5.5 (-124)
Under: 5.5 (+102)
How to Watch Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 4
Time: 9:35 PM ET/6:35 PM PT
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports South West and Scrips
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win
The only thing the Stars did wrong on Saturday was blow the two-goal lead. Ultimately, they did not block as many shots and allowed Eichel to roam free and just shoot it. It's the little things like that which did not help them. Regardless, they were able to persevere.
Jamie Benn did not do well and registered a plus-minus of -1. Additionally, he managed just one shot. Benn was average in the faceoff circle, winning three draws and losing two. Meanwhile, Heiskanen had a goal and an assist. Heiskanen also fired four shots on goal with three hits and three blocks. Therefore, he was one of the main reasons the Stars won this game.
Jamie Roberton registered two assists. Additionally, he fired four shots on goal while leveling one hit and blocking one shot. Johnson was the hero, with two goals. Amazingly, he had eight shots on the net. But Johnson also won six draws and lost eight. Also, the Stars got helpers from Evgeni Dadonov, Ryan Suter, and Seguin.
Jake Oettinger had a busy day, making 32 saves on 34 shots. His defense needs to do a much better job of protecting the net and preventing the Golden Knights from firing too many shots.
The Stars will cover the spread if they can control possession and get more chances. Then, they need to protect the net.
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Golden Knights did many things right on Saturday and nearly went up 3-0 in this series. Yet, they fell short of their goal. But the Knights still have the lead and can take a commanding 3-1 series lead if they can finish some of their objectives.
Eichel had one goal on six shots. Also, he won nine draws and lost nine. Look for Eichel to once again be a menace all over the ice. Then, he will look for more chances to score some goals. Jonathan Marchessault did not have a productive game. Unfortunately, he had no points on three shots. Marchessault also had three hits and blocked shots. Now, he hopes to get back on the score sheet.
The Golden Knights also did not get any production from Alec Martinez, Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, or William Karlsson. Thus, Vegas needs these four to produce on the ice to give the Knights the best chance to win this game.
Thompson took a lot of shots from the Stars. Remarkably, he stopped 43 shots on 46 attempts for a .935 save percentage. The defense needs to do a better job of blocking shots in front of him.
The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can control possession. Then, the defense needs to tighten up.
Final Stars-Golden Knights Game 4 Prediction & Pick
The Stars and Golden Knights played a tight game that went down in OT. Likewise, we believe they will run it back. The Stars and Golden Knights have one of the fiercest rivalries in the postseason. Additionally, they will battle back-and-forth to try to get the upper hand. Look for this game to go down to the very end, with another potential overtime finish. Consequently, that means it will likely end with the Knights covering the spread again.
Final Stars-Golden Knights Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-265)