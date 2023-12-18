The Anaheim Ducks look for back-to-back wins for the first time in a month as they face the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Ducks enter the game at 11-19-0 this year. They have struggled heavily as of late though. The Ducks have lost 13 of their last 15 games overall, and last time out, faced the New Jersey Devils. After no scoring in the first period, Adam Henrique opened the scoring with a goal on the power play in the second. He would score again in the period, as the Ducks would lead 2-1 after the second. In the third, the Ducks would add two more, before grabbing an empty net goal, Henrique's third goal of the game, as they would win 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings come into the game at 15-11-4 on the year but have lost five of their last six. Last time out, the Red Wings matched up with the Flyers. Cam York opened. the scoring in the first period, with a goal just 6:21 into the game to give the Flyers the 1-0 lead. The Red Wings did get good goaltending in the game. Alex Lyon stopped 14 of 15 shots before leaving the game with an injury, and then Ville Husso would stop all 18 he faced. Still, they could find the back of the net. Samuel Ersson stopped all 33 shots, as the Flyers took a 1-0 victory.

NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Red Wings Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-134)

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ducks vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks have struggled to score consistently this year. This year, they sit 29th in the NHL with just 2.63 goals per game. It is Frank Vatrano who leads the way this year for the Ducks. He is the team leader in goals and points this year. Vatrano comes into the game with 14 goals this year, with nine assists, giving him 23 points. He also has been a key on the power play, with five goals and three assists when on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Mason McTavish is second on the team in points and goals this year. He has ten goals this year, with 11 assists to give him 21 points. He also has been solid on the power play this year, with two goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, blue-liner Pavel Mintyukov comes in leading the team in assists. He has 15 assists fro the blue line this year, while also having a goal, good for 16 points. He has six assists on the power play as well. Rounding out the top scorers on this team are Adam Henrique and Leo Carlsson. Henrique enters the game with nine goals this year, good for third on the team. Meanwhile, he has seven assists, good for 16 total points. Carlsson is fourth on the team with eight goals this year and six assists. Both of them come into the game with three power-play goals.

The power play has been where the Ducks are getting a lot of their production. They are 12th in the NHL in power-play conversion, sitting with 21 power-play goals and a 219 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are 15th on the penalty kill with an 80.6 percent success rate.

Lukas Dostal is expected to be in the goals today for the Ducks. He is 5-6-0 on the year with a 3.93 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He has been solid this month overall. Dostal has made three appearances with two starts, allowing six goals on 74 shots. That is good for a .919 save percentage and a 2.61 goals-against average in those games.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread

The Red Wings have been one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL this year. They are scoring 3.57 goals per game, which is fourth in the NHL on the season. Alex DeBrincat is the leader of the attack for the Red Wings. DeBrincat comes in with 13 goals and 13 assists on the year. He is the team leader in goals and points this year. Meanwhile, he has four goals and five assists on the power play this year. Next on the team in points, and second in goals this year, is Dylan Larkin. Larkin comes in with 11 goals this year and 14 assists, good for 25 points. Like DeBrincat, he has been solid on the power play, with four goals and nine assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings get help on offense from the Blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere comes in with five goals on the year but leads the team with 16 assists this year. Further, he has two goals and nine assists on the power play. Joining him on the blue line this year is Mortiz Seider. He enters the game with five goals and 12 assists, good for 18 points.

While the Red Wings are scoring well, the power play is not as crucial for them. Still, they have been solid, sitting 13th in the NHL with a 21.8 percent success rate. The Red Wings have struggled some on the penalty kill though, sitting 21st in the NHL with a 78.8 percent success rate.

Ville Husso is expected to make the start in goal today. He is 9-5-2 on the year with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Husso struggled to start the month, allowing 14 goals in his first three games this month, and having a save percentage below .900 in each of them. Since then, Husso has allowed just two goals on 57 shots but has not come away with a win.

Final Ducks-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings have been struggling to score as of late. They have just one goal in their last two games and are averaging just two goals per game in their last five losses. Meanwhile, the Ducks have not been much better. The five goals output from the last game was the most they have scored since the end of October. The Red Wings have the better talent, but with how they have been playing the smart play is on the total. Take the under in this one.

