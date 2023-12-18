Adam Henrique spent parts of eight seasons playing for the New Jersey Devils.

The Anaheim Ducks finally broke through on Sunday night. Away from home, veteran forward Adam Henrique scored his first career hat trick as they took down the New Jersey Devils 5-1. Anaheim's win is just their second victory in their last 15 games, and it marked the end of a five-game losing streak.

After the game, Henrique spoke more about the hat trick. It came at the perfect time, and you could argue that it came against the perfect opponent. The Devils drafted Henrique in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft. He spent parts of eight seasons in New Jersey before a trade to Anaheim in 2017.

“It’s special. This place was special for me for a long time. A lot of great memories here,” the Ducks forward said, via ESPN. “I always enjoy seeing everybody and playing in this building. It is kind of funny that the first one was here.”

Adam Henrique's time with the Devils

Henrique made his NHL debut in the 2010-11 season. However, he didn't receive an extended role in the league until the following season. The former Windsor Spitfires star made quite the first impression, as well. He scored 16 goals and 35 points in his 74-game rookie campaign.

Henrique finished third in Calder Trophy voting for his performance in 2011-12. That point total still stands as his career high, though. He has come close, even putting up two other 50-point seasons, but he would never surpass that total.

That said, there was still a lot to like about his game. For example, Henrique scored 30 goals during the 2015-16 regular season. Before that, though, came the biggest goal of his career. The former Spitfire scored the game-winning goal in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals to send the Devils to the Stanley Cup Final.

With the Ducks, Henrique hasn't had a similar playoff run. In fact, he has played just four playoff games in an Anaheim sweater. Still, he is a valuable veteran for this team. And his hat trick on Sunday night shows just how much he can contribute to a team.

Henrique and the Ducks won't have a lot of time to celebrate their victory. They are in action once again on Monday night as they travel to Hockeytown to take on the Detroit Red Wings in the final game of their road trip.