It is a Pacific division battle as the Anaheim Ducks face the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Sharks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Ducks come into the game sitting at 20-35-3 on the year, good for seventh in the Pacific Division. Still, there has been some struggle lately, with just two wins in their last eight games. Last time out, they faced the Nashville Predators. After a scoreless first period, the Predators would strike first just a minute into the second period. Isaac Lundestrom would tie the game before the end of the period though. In the third, Filip Forsberg and Michael McCarron scored for the Predators to give them the lead. Brett Leason would make it a one-goal game, but an empty net goal would save the 4-2 win for the Predators.
Meanwhile, the Sakrs are 15-37-5 on the year, which is last in the Pacific Division. They also are struggling, losing six of their last seven games. Last time out, the Sharks played the New Jersey Devils. The Sharks took the 1-0 lead in the first period on a Nico Strum goal, but things would go downhill from there. The Devils would score three times in the second and then would have the first four goals in the third period. The Sharks would get one back on a Justin Bailey goal, but they would fall 7-2.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Ducks-Sharks Odds
Anaheim Ducks: -1.5 (+190)
Moneyline: -122
San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-235)
Moneyline: +102
Over: 6.5 (+108)
Under: 6.5 (-132)
How to Watch Ducks vs. Sharks
Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Ducks are 30th in the NHL this year sitting with just 2.59 goals per game. The Ducks are led in goals by Frank Vatrano. He is also tied for first on the team in points this year. Vatrano comes in with 26 goals and 19 assists on the year, good for 45 points. He also has ten power-play goals and six power-play assists this year. Joining Vatrano leading the team in points this year is Troy Terry. He comes in with 17 goals and 28 assists on the year, good for his 45 points. He has three goals and seven assists on the power play this year.
Sitting second on the team in goals is Mason McTavish. McTavish comes in with 17 goals and 22 assists this year, good for third on the team in points. He also has four goals and four assists on the power play. Adam Henrique rounds out the top scoring options, as he comes in with 16 goals on the year, plus 22 assists, good for 38 total points.
The Ducks are 20th in the NHL on the power play with an 18.8 percent conversion rate this year. Meanwhile, the Ducks are 26th in the NHL on the penalty kill. They have a 76.4 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.
John Gibson is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 12-20-2 on the year with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. It has been a little bit of a struggle as of late for Gibson. This month he has a 2-1-1 record, but a 3.58 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.
Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Sharks sit 31st in the NHL in goals per game, with 2.09 goals per game this year. Tomas Hertl has led the way this year in goals and points. He had 15 goals and 19 assists on the year, with five goals and four assists on the power play before going down with an injury. This will mean others will need to step up in this game, such as Fabian Zetterlund. He comes in tied for the team lead in goals. He has 15 goals this year, and eight assists on the year, sitting tied for fourth on the team in points this year.
The Sharks did just get back Mikael Granlund. He comes into the game with seven goals and 25 assists, good for 32 total points. He has ten assists on the power play as well. William Eklund sits third on the team in points. He has eight goals and 17 assists on the year, giving him 25 total points. Rounding out the top-scoring options is Anthony Duclair. He comes in with 11 goals and eight assists, good for 19 total points.
The Sharks are 25th on the power play this year, with a 16.9 percent conversion rate. The Sharks are 28th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year. They have a 76.4 percent conversion rate this year on the penalty kill.
The Sharks will be starting Kaapo Kahkonen in this game in goal. He is 6-18-2 on the year with a 3.63 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Kahkonen also has struggled this month. He is 0-4-0 this month with a 4.09 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.
Final Ducks-Sharks Prediction & Pick
These are two of the worst teams this year in the Western Conference. While both teams struggle, the Ducks are a clear step ahead of the Sharks. They have more offense, and the defense for the Sharks has been struggling as of late. The Ducks will be able to capitalize on that and take the win.
Final Ducks-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Ducks ML (-122)