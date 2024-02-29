Hockey fans are waiting for the NHL Trade Deadline action to heat up. Wednesday night saw the Dallas Stars make a move for defenseman Chris Tanev after a few quiet weeks. Now, the Anaheim Ducks could get in the action. And veteran center Adam Henrique may be the next player packing his bags.
The Ducks are “escalating” their trade talks around Henrique, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta. Henrique, 34, is in the final year of his contract. He also owns a modified no-trade clause, allowing him to veto trades to 10 teams.
Pagnotta notes these discussions have occurred over the course of the last several weeks. It is not known what exactly the Ducks are looking for in an Adam Henrique trade. However, Pagnotta reports the team is believed to be looking for a first-round pick as part of any package at the moment.
Adam Henrique is part of potential Ducks fire sale
The Ducks are not having a great season in 2023-24. Anaheim started rather well this year, even handing the Vegas Golden Knights their first regulation loss. However, the team quickly came back down to Earth. As of now, Anaheim is in seventh place in the Pacific Division.
As a result, general manager Pat Verbeek is looking to further his rebuild. Henrique is one of a few Ducks players who could change teams at the NHL Trade Deadline. Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, winger Frank Vatrano, and forward Sam Carrick are other veterans who could be traded.
Another name to keep an eye on is young center Trevor Zegras. Zegras was once thought to be a cornerstone for Anaheim. However, he has struggled mightily this season both in terms of production and with injuries. Furthermore, the team's future forward core is a bit crowded after the Cutter Gauthier trade earlier in the season.
Adam Henrique is likely to be traded at some point before the NHL Trade Deadline. And he certainly may not be the only one leaving Anaheim. Let's see which team lands the 34-year-old center before the buzzer sounds on March 8.