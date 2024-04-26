EA Sports WRC will release its free VR Beta soon, with support coming to PC players via Steam, Epic, and EA App. This exciting new feature allows you to literally “get behind the wheel” and experience WRC like never before. Additionally, the developers listed a ton of useful information best setups, recommended settings, and minimum requirements to help you drive in a brand new way. The developers did announce some time ago that VR Support was coming, and it's finally making its way to the game. Without further ado, let's take a look at when VR support releases for WRC.
When Does VR Come To EA Sports WRC?
VR Support for EA Sports WRC is expected to release on April 30th. However, this date could be subject to change. Additionally, the beta comes free for all players on PC (Steam, Epic, EA App). Fortunately, you do not need to sign up for this beta either, since it comes with the update. The rest of the developer blog provides a ton of useful information on how to set it up, best settings, and more.
Is EA Sports WRC VR Support Coming to Console? (Xbox, PlayStation)
According to the developers, there are no plans to add VR Support to consoles. In all likelihood, WRC may never receive VR support on console. While unfortunate now, we only hope future WRC titles find a way to implement this feature. Regardless, we're at least glad to see it launch for PC.
What VR Headsets work with EA Sports WRC?
Firstly, the following headsets have been confirmed & tested to work with EA Sports WRC:
- Meta Quest 3
- Meta Quest 2
- Meta Quest Pro
- Valve Index
- Oculus Rift S
- Oculus CV1
- HTC Vive
Partially supported (at beta launch)
- HTC Vive Cosmos
- HTC Vive Pro 2
Other OpenXR based headsets might work, though have not been officially tested.
Not Supported:
- PlayStation VR
- PlayStation VR 2
- Apple Vision Pro
- *3D tracked controllers. Furthermore, the developers recommend people drive with similar peripherals in non-VR (steering wheel, controller, keyboard etc.)
EA Sports WRC VR Support Minimum Hardware Requirements – PC
- Operating System: Windows 10
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i5 10600K
- GPU: AMD Radeon RC 5700XR or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
- RAM: 16 GB
- DirectX: Version 12 (“DX12”)
- Storage: 95GB, SSD preferred
- Network: Broadband internet connection (to download updates, game is playable offline)
- Other hardware: Monitor and keyboard
Additionally, the developers listed in their blog three different configurations. Overall, these configurations were able to run EA Sports WRC VR optimally. They then went on to list numerous comfort settings and other tips to begin set up.
WRC VR Suport Gameplay Differences
- Camera views van be reset depending on the headset used, with an option to reset VR view to default position.
- Also mappable via Input Bindings menu
- Settings to automatically recenter on boot/start of every stage
- Take a break reminder message after 60 minutes of play (dismissible)
- Players can view the location reveal scene of each rally stage in a full 3D view.
- Can be disabled in Options & Settings menu
- non-driving scenes/menus rendered in 2D via virtual monitor.
- Playable in online multiplayer modes (with non-VR players)
- Photo mode NOT available at launch (developers seeking to enable this in future update)
EA Sports WRC “Known Issues” With VR Beta (Launch)
According to the blog, the following issues have been noted:
- Game may crash if the player frequently changes the Display Mode (Alt+Enter) during the “Enabling VR” dialogue screen.
- Game may crash if the player turns the PC monitor off and on again while VR is active.
- Game may close abruptly when the player removes and re-wears the headset, during Replays in Time Trial. (Meta Quest 2 + RTX 2070 Super)
- Performance on Meta Quest headsets will drop for a period of time after enabling or disabling passthrough. This could last for around 30 seconds, though may be longer in specific scenarios.
- The player’s view may clip through the environment when using the dynamic camera during Replays.
- Post-stage cutscenes may not focus on the vehicle after completing a Rally School lesson.
- Codemasters & EA splash screens may not play or get skipped, when viewed from a headset.
- HP Reverb does not launch the game in VR Mode by default. To fix, go to Steam VR settings > OpenXR > Change to Steam VR OpenXR
Overall, that includes all the major details of the upcoming EA Sports WRC VR Beta. We hope you enjoy it if you decide to check it out on April 30th. In the meanwhile, take a look at everything else Season 4 has to offer.
