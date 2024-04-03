The EA Sports WRC Season 4 Release Date pulls up soon with over 60 new moments, new customization items, and a brand new Rally Pass. Furthermore, the developers plan to add VR Support for EA Sports WRC PC players soon to add a whole new level of immersion to the game. Furthermore, the developer released a whole list of improvements in their latest patch notes blog. Without further ado, we'll show you everything you need to know about WRC Season 4.
EA Sports WRC Season 4 Release Date – April 9th
The EA Sports WRC Season 4 Release Date is Tuesday, April 9th, 2024. The latest season comes with a ton of new content to feel excited for.
Firstly, Codemasters plans to add VR Support to EA Sports WRC for PC players, and for free too. This exciting feature allows you to literally take the wheel and experience WRC like never before. Additionally, they plan to announce a final release date after the proper completion and testing of the feature.
Moving forward, EA Sports WRC Season 4 adds a brand new Rally Pass, with 20 levels of earnable rewards. Unlock 10 for free, and earn another 5 if you're an EA Play Member. Furthermore, the VIP Rally Pass grants players an additional 15 levels, for a total of 30 earnable rewards.
However, make sure to finish your current Rally Pass for Season 3 if you still need to. Season 4 will reset all players back to Level 1 when the new Rally Pass Drops.
EA Sports WRC Season 4 is also adding 67 new moments! When they go live on April 9th, you'll get to experience Moments inspired by the 2024 WRC Season as the Calendar progresses. Expect to see moments based on the 2024 Croatia Rally and Rally Italia Sardegna. To celebrate the upcoming Moments, Codemasters released a new Season 3 Moment based on the Rally Sweden and Safari Rally Kenya.
However, fear not, as all Season 3 moments head to the archive Tab, re-playable at any time.
Lastly, Codemasters is offering fans an opportunity to earn a free 3 month subscription code for Rally.TV. In case you don't know, Rally.TV is the official streaming service of the FIA World Rally Championship. Play the Croatia Rally event in-game, and head on over to Racenet to receive your three month code. This will allow you to re-watch all past Rallies, and tune into live ones.
Furthermore, EA Sports also teased some information about the 2024 esports WRC Championship, which will “challenge players across a range of locationss aand conditoons in Rally1 cars.”
Overall, that includes all the major content coming in EA Sports WRC Season 4, including VR support for PC players, a new Rally Pass, and more.
EA Sports WRC Season 4 Patch Notes
Overall, the developers plan to launch the Season 4 Patch Notes on April 4, 11:00 BST. Furthermore, the developers plan to add the following improvements:
New Content:
- Added 10 Rally Pass Season 4 cosmetic items, in the Free tier.
- Added 15 Rally Pass Season 4 cosmetic items, in the VIP tier.
- Added 5 Rally Pass Season 4 cosmetic items, in the EA Play tier.
- Added a new Season of Moments, with a new challenge going live every day (~60 in total).
New Features:
- Added functionality for esports WRC. Esports tab in main menu will go live when the competition is ready to begin.
Key Fixes:
- Addressed an issue in which controller vibration was constantly applied when not driving.
- Addressed an issue in which Vibration & Feedback settings were not working as expected on PS5.
- Fixed an issue in which dust and snow kickup effects were not being generated in replays.
- Made improvements to rain effects.
- Made a number of performance optimisations to cloth-based visual effects in order to help improve framerates across all locations.
- Made a number of performance optimisations to collision-based visual effects in order to help improve framerates across all locations.
- Made a number of minor performance optimisations across Estonia, Iberia, Mexico, Oceania and Pacifico.
Crash Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which a player would experience a game crash after inviting a previously kicked player back to a lobby.
Audio:
- Addressed a number of issues on several cars in which the engine audio did not properly match the vehicle's RPM.
- Made a number of adjustments to crowd and spectator audio.
Career:
- Fixed an issue in which WRC2 cars would not appear on the podium.
Cars:
- Fixed an issue on several cars in which a pink placeholder texture was visible on the windshield banner from interior views.
Graphics & Performance:
- Made a number of performance optimizations to cloth-based visual effects in order to help improve framerates across all locations.
- Made a number of performance optimisations to collision-based visual effects in order to help improve framerates across all locations.
- Fixed an issue on PC in which trees would stretch abnormally when set to Ultra Low.
- Fixed an issue in which dust and snowkickup effects were not being generated in replays.
- Made improvements to rain effects.
- Estonia – Made a number of performance optimisations to foliage in order to help improve framerates.
- Iberia – Addressed a number of areas in which framerate would drop significantly.
- Mexico – Made a number of performance optimisations to foliage in order to help improve framerates.
- Oceania – Addressed a number of areas in which framerate would drop significantly.
- Pacifico – Addressed a number of areas in which framerate would drop significantly.
Input Devices:
- Addressed an issue in which controller vibration was constantly applied when not driving.
- Addressed an issue in which Vibration & Feedback settings were not working as expected on PS5.
Livery Editor:
- Removed dark variants of fictional sponsor logos from decal selection menus. Existing liveries using these will not be affected.
Locations:
- Central Europe – Rouské – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit.
- Central Europe – Lukoveček – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit.
- Central Europe – Raztoka – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit.
- Central Europe – Žabárna – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit.
- Central Europe – Provodovice – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit.
- Central Europe – Libosváry – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit.
- Central Europe – Rusava – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit.
- Mediterraneo – Asco – Addressed an issue in which a reset zone did not adequately cover spectators.
- Mediterraneo – Ponte – Addressed an issue in which a reset zone did not adequately cover spectators.
- Mediterraneo – Monte Cinto – Addressed an issue in which a reset zone did not adequately cover spectators.
- Mediterraneo – Serra Di Cuzzioli – Addressed an issue in which a reset zone did not adequately cover spectators.
- Mexico – Addressed a small number of corner-cutting exploits across all stages.
- Oceania – Oakleigh – Addressed a number of issues in which reset lines were either missing or too close to the road edge.
- Oceania – Doctors Hill – Addressed a number of issues in which reset lines were either missing or too close to the road edge.
- Oceania – Taipuha – Addressed a number of issues in which reset lines were either missing or too close to the road edge.
- Oceania – Mareretu – Addressed a number of issues in which reset lines were either missing or too close to the road edge.
- Japan – Lake Mikawa – Addressed a corner-cutting exploit.
- Japan – Kudarisawa – Addressed a corner-cutting exploit.
- Japan – Habu Dam – Addressed a corner-cutting exploit.
- Japan – Habucho – Addressed a corner-cutting exploit.
Quick Play:
- Fixed an issue in Quick Play Solo in which the Automatic Repairs Assist would improperly trigger after receiving damage Shakedown.
UDP & Telemetry:
- Added new UDP telemetry field to identify when a player is currently in Shakedown – stage_shakedown
User Interface & HUD:
- Addressed an issue with the HUD in which the handbrake light would not activate. It should now activate once handbrake input is 1% or higher instead of 100%.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about WRC Season 4. From new Moments, to a new Rally Pass, there's plenty to do in Season 4 to keep you revving your engine. Furthermore, we look forward to seeing VR support on PC when it releases on EA Sports WRC later this month.
