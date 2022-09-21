Jalen Hurts reveals feelings toward Carson Wentz after taking his job

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet in Week 3, which means it’s Jalen Hurts vs Carson Wentz, two former teammates. Of course, Hurts took Wentz’s QB1 job back in 2020 in Week 13 but despite that, the Eagles signal-caller has nothing but respect for the Commanders quarterback.

Via Zach Berman:

“Jalen Hurts said there’s a “mutual respect” with Carson Wentz. He said he learns from every experience, including the 2020 season (Hurts was No. 2, Wentz was benched, COVID restrictions, etc.): “Be patient, control what I can every day. These are things I express to guys.”

“He has a great arm,” Hurts said Wednesday. “He’s a big guy and hard to tackle. He makes kind of crazy plays in the pocket, so I definitely took notice of that when I was a rookie.”

It’s hard to know what their relationship was really like. I’m sure Wentz had a bit of a chip on his shoulder after a rookie literally took his job. Nevertheless, they’re both in different positions now and thriving.

Jalen Hurts is balling out for the 2-0 Eagles, completing nearly 70% of his passes for 576 yards. Although he’s only thrown for one touchdown, this new-look Philly offense is thriving.

As for Wentz, he’s flashing shades of his former self. The former North Dakota State star has thrown for seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and 650 yards in two games. He’s currently second in passing yards behind only Tua Tagovailoa.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this matchup. Regardless of the result, Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz don’t have anything against each other.