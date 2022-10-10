Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.

After watching the team rip off a 4-0 record, few fans would have traded a 5-0 start for the (potential) final act of Kelce’s career to be cut short at just four games and a little under 400 snaps.

Fortunately, Kelce was able to play out the end of the game and walked to the locker room without any help, but Tim McManus of ESPN gave an update on Kelce’s status that may not bode well for his availability moving forward.

“Jason Kelce doesn’t seem too worried about his ankle,” Kelce wrote on Twitter. “Low ankle sprain. MRI to come will reveal grade of sprain. Kelce said he initially went into medical tent to be tested for concussion. Then rolled ankle on one of the QB sneaks.”

Well, Mr. McManus, it’s certainly good to know that Kelce is feeling alright and is in good spirits, but the prospects of a low ankle sprain that will require an MRI is far from nothing, especially for a near-300 pound man who pulls blocks like a full back on the regular in Jeff Stoutland’s league-best run-blocking system. Until that test is done, fans will have to sit back, wait, and hope for the best in the face of uncertainty.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line drew rave reviews.

When asked about Kelce as both a player and as a leader of the team, Jalen Hurts gave props to his center. “I admire his leadership, I admire the way he plays the game,” Hurts told reporters. “He’s relentless, I mean, he’s everything I admire in a competitor. He’s one of the greats, one of the greatest to ever play the position (and) he’s in an air of his own.”

Elsewhere in the media availability session, Hurts was asked about how he felt the offensive line performed as a whole and gave credit to all of his dudes up front.

“They worked their tail off,” Hurts said. “They’re coached by the greatest to ever do it, Coach Stout, and regardless of the pieces that go in and out, it’s interchangeable. And those guys played their tails off given the circumstances a lot of them were put in, Jack, Opeta, Cam having to be ready when his number was called, everybody. I mean, it’s a great example of accountability and being ready when your number is called.”

Nick Sirianni, too, talked up his reserves, specifically Jack Driscoll, who earned his first start at left tackle of his NFL career and held up well for the second-straight week in a row.

“Jack Driscoll, man, I can’t say enough about him; that he keeps stepping into scenarios, right?” Sirianni asked Philadelphia Eagles reporters rhetorically. “There’s naturally going to be bumps and bruises along the way on the offensive line, I mean, it’s just so physical in there, and Jack Driscoll just continues to come in and play big in big moments. I’m so happy that Jack Driscoll is on this football team, and he played a heck of a game.”