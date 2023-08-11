The battle of the birds will be at the forefront on Saturday evening as the Philadelphia Eagles clash with the Baltimore Ravens in the “Charm City”. Let's get down to business and take a sneak peek look at our NFL odds series, where our Eagles-Ravens prediction and pick will be unveiled.

After falling short of NFL glory thanks to a back-breaking defensive holding penalty in the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles enter the 2023 season with the same type of lofty expectations as they did a year ago. With a multitude of returning starters on both sides of the ball, the Eagles should be flying high yet again.

Ladies and gentlemen, Lamar Jackson is still a Baltimore Raven! After contract talks stalled repeatedly during the offseason, the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. and others helped solidify Jackson's interest in signing a long-term deal with the team that drafted him with the final first-round pick back in the 2018 NFL Draft. Is this the year when the Ravens finally make a deep playoff run that is worth their while?

Here are the Eagles-Ravens Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Eagles-Ravens Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: +4.5 (-105)

Baltimore Ravens: -4.5 (-115)

Over: 35.5 (-105)

Under: 35.5 (-115)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Ravens

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Similarly to Jackson and the Ravens, superstar signal caller Jalen Hurts is not expected to suit up for play for the Eagles in their preseason debut which means that backup QB Marcus Mariota will get the first crack from under center in this one. After the former Heisman Winner himself out of Oregon's season was well-documented as Atlanta's starter last fall in the Netflix show “Quarterback”, Mariota soon fell out of favor in the Dirty South and thus signed a one-year, $5 million dollar deal to back-up Hurts.

Even though Mariota hasn't necessarily lived up to the lofty expectations that were set when he was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, he is still an electric dual-threat weapon that can spell extreme trouble for defenses if they don't prepare correctly.

All in all, Philly will take care of covering the spread and ultimately come out victorious if the Eagles newcomers show out in a big way. With a pair of first-round picks in last year's draft, Philadelphia bolstered an already talented roster with the skillsets of Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Expected to get plenty of playing time on Saturday, these two dynamic duos could end up wreaking some havoc when they suffocate ball carriers in their wake.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

Believe it or not, the Baltimore Ravens have won an astounding 23 PRESEASON GAMES in a row dating back to the 2015 season. Yes, you read that correctly. While death, taxes, and Baltimore's ability to win preseason games are as permanent as it gets, the Ravens will still need to put in the work on Saturday to dethrone the defending NFC Champions.

The first order of business that Baltimore needs to take care of is the fact that they will also need to be sharp at the quarterback position. With Jackson also not playing in this one, it is projected that backup Tyler Huntley will get things kicked off on offense. Luckily for Baltimore, Huntley received plenty of experience in 2022 as he even started the AFC Wild Card game in the 24-17 loss to their division rival Cincinnati Bengals. With a similar skill set to Lamar Jackson, don't be alarmed if first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken gets Huntley out in space to use his legs and hit his receivers on the run.

In addition, the Ravens enter the 2023 preseason with tons of depth especially in their receiver room and on defense. In fact, most of these faces will get their opportunities to shine on Saturday as they should hold advantages in both areas when putting on the pads against the Eagles. Of course, there will be a guaranteed buzz playing in front of the home fans as well after 15 weeks of no football.

Final Eagles-Ravens Prediction & Pick

Both teams enter 2023 with the expectations of making some serious noise in their respective conferences, but side with the Ravens in this one as not only are they the home team, but they also provide a good amount of depth and a battle-tested quarterback in Tyler Huntley who is entering yet another year in an offensive scheme that fits his play style perfectly. It is time to put some “Big Truss” in the Ravens this weekend.

Final Eagles-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Ravens -4.5 (-115)