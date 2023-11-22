Coach Michael Schwartz knew exactly that Bobby Pettiford Jr. was the man that would put East Carolina above Terrell Burden's Kennesaw State.

Bobby Pettiford Jr.'s transfer out of Kansas raised some eyebrows and questions about the certainty of his future. But, he got his own squad to back him up in the East Carolina basketball program. A time to shine was brought upon him when they faced Terrell Burden's Kennesaw State program. Coach Michael Schwartz fully entrusted the Pirates star to deliver in the clutch and he did not disappoint.

Bobby Pettiford Jr. showed pure skill in heaving the halfcourt shot to get them the triumph over Kennesaw State. He has now cemented himself as an East Carolina legend after making the stadium and the rest of the college basketball world erupt.

EAST CAROLINA WINS IT WITH A BUZZER-BEATER FROM BEYOND HALF COURT 😱🏴‍☠️ (via @ecubasketball) pic.twitter.com/MTif3zaBz6 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 22, 2023

Pettiford also notched 18 points and three assists to boost the offense. Whenever Coach Michael Schwartz got in tough situations, other East Carolina players also stepped up. RJ Felton led the team in scoring with 19 points. His 10 rebounds and two assists rounded out his astounding all-around performance. Jaden Walker also notched a double-double with 13 points and grabbed 11 boards to get them within striking distance throughout the whole game.

Kennesaw State was also blazing throughout the whole two halves. Five players were able to get double-digits with Terrell Burden leading the way with 19 points. He also made sure that his offensive artillery involved his teammates. This got him six assists and eight rebounds to wrap up his insane performance. Sadly, it was just not their fate to win the game. Pettiford, on the other hand, made sure to leave an imprint that took all of his strength to give East Carolina the win.