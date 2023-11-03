Tulane faces East Carolina. Our college football odds series includes our Tulane East Carolina prediction, odds, and pick for Week 10.

This is a matchup of teams going in opposite directions. It can't get much better at Tulane, where Willie Fritz continues to do an outstanding job with a program which won the Cotton Bowl over USC last season and is now gunning for a second straight AAC championship. Tulane has only one loss, and that came to nationally-ranked Ole Miss earlier this season. The Green Wave are unbeaten in the AAC and sit atop the conference standings.

In Greenville, North Carolina, it couldn't be more different. The East Carolina Pirates have walked the plank, gone overboard, and sunk to the bottom of the AAC standings. They are 1-7 for the season, and people are wondering what went wrong with this program, which was robustly competitive in previous seasons but has significantly regressed in 2023. It's the top versus the bottom in the AAC on the first weekend of November. It will be fascinating to see if Tulane can calmly handle its business, and if ECU has a surprise in store for Tulane a few days after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Here are the Tulane-East Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulane-East Carolina Odds

Tulane Green Wave: -16.5 (-115)

East Carolina Pirates: +16.5 (-105)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How To Watch Tulane-East Carolina

Time: 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Tulane Could Cover the Spread

The Green Wave are setting the standard in the AAC this year, and what's more important to note about that development is that it was entirely expected. This is not a surprise at all. With Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF all leaving the AAC for the Big 12 Conference, Tulane was predicted to win the American Athletic Conference by most pundits in August, before the regular season began. The fact that Tulane leads the AAC shows that the preseason predictions have been validated to this point, which in turn shows that trusting Tulane to do well is not a foolish bet. Tulane keeps earning trust and respect with each win it collects every week. Losing to Ole Miss is not a bad loss at all. Within the AAC, Tulane hasn't stumbled yet this year. This follows an AAC championship season in 2022. This team is entirely worth a bettor's trust. Going up against a lowly ECU side, there's really no reason to bet against Tulane covering the spread.

Why East Carolina Could Cover the Spread

The Pirates have had a dismal year, but here comes their Super Bowl, the game they want to win the most. East Carolina would love nothing more than to ruin Tulane's season, and more precisely knock the Green Wave out of contention for a New Year's Six bowl bid. Tulane is right behind Air Force in the Group of Five chase for an NY6 destination during the holiday season. If ECU picks off Tulane, the Green Wave would almost certainly not return to a prestigious bowl game. ECU is going to put all its chips in the middle of the table and play its best game of the year.

An elite team versus a bad team is hard to spin in a different or alternative way. The Green Wave should win big, and they will.

Final Tulane-East Carolina Prediction & Pick: Tulane -16.5