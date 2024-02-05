Edwin De Los Santos, as his boxer brother, José Luis De Los Santos, and others were involved in a fatal car accident

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, tragedy has struck the Dominican Republic's Edwin De Los Santos, as his boxer brother, José Luis De Los Santos, and others were involved in a fatal car accident, reported by Essentially Sports. The incident occurred last night, resulting in two casualties and injuries to the rest of the passengers. Edwin, who recently faced Shakur Stevenson in a fight criticized for its lack of action, is now grappling with devastating news.

The November bout against Stevenson gained notoriety for its low punch count, with criticism directed at both fighters. However, more than two months after the lackluster match, Edwin De Los Santos received distressing news about the car accident involving his brother.

The news broke on social media, with user Broadway Joel, self-proclaimed as the voice of Dominican boxing, sharing the tragic incident. According to Joel, members of the National Dominican Boxing team were traveling from San Cristobal to Santo Domingo when the accident occurred. Cristian Pinales, a Central American Gold Medalist, and José Luis De Los Santos were in the car.

While Edwin's brother emerged relatively unharmed, Pinales, who was driving, suffered abrasions to his face and neck, requiring stitches. Tragically, two other individuals lost their lives in the accident, adding to the somber news.

Just heard that last night members from the National Dominican Boxing team were traveling from San Cristobal to Santo Domingo and got into a car accident. 2023 Central American Gold Medalist Cristian Pinales and Bronze Medalist José Luis De Los Santos (Edwin’s Brother) were both… pic.twitter.com/vjSfTlx9Ck — Broadway Joel 🇩🇴 (@_BroadwayJoel) February 4, 2024

As Edwin De Los Santos copes with the shocking turn of events, discussions surrounding his next fight remain on hold. With a professional record of 16-2, including losses to Stevenson and William Foster III, the boxer's future matchups are uncertain. Talks of a potential rematch with Jose Valenzuela have surfaced, but no official updates have been provided.

In this difficult time, the boxing community extends its condolences to Edwin De Los Santos and those affected by this tragic incident.