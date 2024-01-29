Former UFC champion, Francis Ngannou, is gearing up for a shot at the undisputed heavyweight boxing title after Anthony Joshua fight

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, is gearing up for a surprising shot at the undisputed heavyweight boxing title after just one victory in the sport, reported by WBN. Ngannou, who believes that securing a win will propel him into contention, eyes challenging the winner of the highly anticipated Fury vs. Usyk clash.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to stake their collection of titles, vying to establish a four-belt champion for the first time in 25 years. However, standing in Ngannou's way is Anthony Joshua, who, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, has been promised an opportunity to challenge Fury or Usyk after his March 9 showdown with Ngannou.

Ngannou, known as “The Predator,” is determined to thwart Joshua's chances and believes that a victorious performance will lead to an undisputed title shot. Despite a previous loss to Tyson Fury, Ngannou is confident in his abilities and is preparing for the upcoming challenge with greater seriousness.

Acknowledging the significance of the bout, Ngannou said, “I take it more seriously now than before because now I think there’s something more on the line, which is probably the undisputed fight. So let’s see, I will do something no one has done before [fight for undisputed with one win].”

Expressing his approach to the fight against Joshua, Ngannou plans to capitalize on his opponent's perceived vulnerability, stating, “I’m going to fight him, so what do you think I will do? I will look for his chin. That’s what you do in a fight. You try to hit someone on the chin or wherever to try to hurt him.”

With the promise of a high-stakes clash, Francis Ngannou aims to deliver an explosive performance and test Joshua's resilience. As the underdog in the fight, Ngannou is committed to training hard and pursuing victory in his quest for the undisputed heavyweight boxing title.