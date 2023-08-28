We're back for another slate of 2023 FIBA World Cup action as we bring you our predictions and picks for Tuesday's games. We turn our attention towards Group D in Manila for this matchup between Egypt (0-2) and Mexico (0-2) as both teams look for their first win. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Egypt-Mexico prediction and pick.

Egypt comes into this third game fresh off a 74-89 loss to Montenegro. Their last performance was the better of their two from this tournament so far and they'll come into this game as the slight underdogs on the betting lines. Their chances to advance are basically diminished, so this will be about putting on a prideful last display.

Mexico comes into their final group game after a 66-96 loss at the hands of Lithuania. They've been severely outmatched in their first two matchups, but they'll be the favorites for the only time this tournament in this game. Look for Mexico to play fast and try to come away with a win before going back home.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Egypt-Mexico Odds

Egypt: +7.5 (-113)

Mexico: -7.5 (-113)

Over: 156.5 (-113)

Under: 156.5 (-113)

How to Watch Egypt vs. Mexico

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 4:45 a.m. ET/ 1:45 a.m. PT

Why Egypt Will Cover The Spread

Egypt will effectively be going home after dropping games to Lithuania and Montenegro. Their last game against Montenegro, however, was a promising showing out of their team as they held the game close and covered the spread. Ehab Amin was sensational for them with a team-high 26 points while also leading them in steals. When they're playing hard on defense, Egypt can certainly find success turning it into offense and could have a chance to do so against a sloppy Mexico team.

Egypt managed 23 turnovers in their last game and took themselves out of it with their lazy passing. Mexico is very active on the defensive end as they crowd ball handlers with tight defense, so it'll be crucial of Egypt to take care of the ball and avoid this game from slipping away. Look for them to feed center Assem Marei as they exploit the mismatches down low.

Why Mexico Will Cover The Spread

Mexico was able to see a balanced scoring attack out of their starters against Lithuania, but they were hardly able to mount any sort of scoring in bunches and cut into the large deficit. While their scoring was consistent, they've struggled all tournament to find easy opportunities down-low against some of these bigger teams. Mexico won't be severely outsized in this game, so it should translate into a better performance in terms of scoring and effective defense.

While they've lost both game by 20+ point margins, Mexico plays hard and holds a high pace through the entire game. With this game being much closer in terms of skill level, the Mexicans are bound to be competitive throughout the entire contest and try to grab one final win.Look for Fabian Jaimes to be very aggressive in attacking the rim against Egypt's shaky defense.

Final Egypt-Mexico Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are in similar spots and had almost identical results in their games against Lithuania and Montenegro. This matchup will be much closer, so it's surprising to see the edge being given to Mexico after Egypt's scrappy effort to cover against Montenegro. For the prediction, let's take Egypt to cover once again as we may see this game come down to the wire. These teams are similar in terms of stats so we should be in for a competitive matchup.

Final Egypt-Mexico Prediction & Pick: Egypt +7.5 (-113)