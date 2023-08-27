We're back to continue our coverage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup as we bring you a prediction and pick for the third installment of group play. We head over to Group E for this next matchup as powerhouse Germany (2-0) takes on Finland (0-2). Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Germany-Finland prediction and pick.

Germany comes into this third game at 2-0 after notching a huge upset over the Boomers of Australia. They were moderate underdogs in that matchup and were able to out-hustle Australia in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 23-16. They're now the top team in their group and can punch their ticket to the next round with another win.

Finland comes into this game without a win after getting upset by Japan 98-88. It marked the first win for Japan over a European team in FIBA play and Finland is effectively on the bubble. They can't afford another loss and they'll have their work cut out for them in trying to top Germany.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Germany-Finland Odds

Germany: -9.5 (-113)

Finland: +9.5 (-113)

Over: 174.5 (-111)

Under: 174.5 (-115)

How to Watch Germany vs. Finland

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/ 12:30 a.m. PT

Why Germany Will Cover The Spread

Germany has looked dominant now through two games and they sent a massive statement with their determined win over Australia. They've taken control of the group and surprised a lot of people with their performance thus far. Raptors' guard Dennis Schroder exploded with 30 points and point guard Maodo Lo added 20 points of his own. Their defense continues to be the story for them as they caused 13 turnovers off nine steals against a good ball handling team in Australia. Look for their defensive efforts to carry over into this one.

Germany will win this game if they continue to stay disciplined in the paint. They've allowed teams the three-point line knowing shooting hasn't come easy this tournament. Look for Germany to play loose at the start of this one as they figure Finland out from a pacing standpoint. They'll have the better guards in this one so it gives them freedom to push the pace whenever they want.

Why Finland Will Cover The Spread

Finland was expected to make some noise during this tournament with their recognizable lineup, but it's been extremely rough for them as they can't seem to hold onto a lead. They were controlling Japan in their last game, but were outscored 15-35 in the final quarter as Japan came from behind for the win. It's demoralizing for them to lose in such fashion and they've basically been eliminated from medal contention.

To win this game, Finland will have to lead their game with pride and hustle on the boards. Germany is a very good rebounding team, but they can get lazy at times. Finland will have to capitalize on second-chance opportunities and hope that this German team decides to take a game off as they've already locked in their spot. Look for forward Lauri Markkanen to lead his team in an inspired effort.

Final Germany-Finland Prediction & Pick

Finland has been disappointing this tournament and they're likely to see an early exit following group play. Germany, on the other hand, has been unstoppable and they're looking like the clear favorites to win their group. Their win over Australia was huge for their confidence, so we'll take them with the prediction as they cover this spread down the stretch,

Final Germany-Finland Prediction & Pick: Germany -9.5 (-113)