Epic Games' Holiday Sale 2023: 33% Off, Limitless Coupons, & Epic Rewards Await!

Discover Epic Games' Holiday Sale 2023: significant discounts on top games, limitless coupons, and special rewards.

As the holiday season unfolds, Epic Games has unwrapped a virtual present for gamers around the globe with its spectacular Holiday Sale for 2023. The sale, which runs from December 13, 2023, at 11 AM ET to January 10, 2024, at 11 AM ET, promises an array of enticing offers, bringing joy and merriment to gaming enthusiasts.

In a show of unparalleled generosity, Epic Games is offering thousands of titles at discounted prices. Adding to the festive spirit, any eligible transaction of $14.99 or more will automatically receive a 33% Epic Coupon at checkout. This coupon is not a one-time offer; it can be used repeatedly throughout the sale, allowing gamers to maximize their savings on numerous purchases.

Moreover, the Epic Rewards program receives a significant boost during the sale period. The rewards increase to 10%, ensuring that gamers get more value for every dollar spent. This initiative exemplifies Epic Games' commitment to rewarding its community, making the holiday season more enjoyable for its users.

The sale features a plethora of games, including anticipated titles and fan favorites. Among them is Alan Wake 2 from Remedy Entertainment, a sequel that blends live-action, meta commentary, and survival horror. In this installment, players will explore Bright Fall's dark past through the new playable character, Saga Anderson, while Alan Wake struggles to escape a self-created limbo. As a special offer, purchases of Alan Wake 2 during the sale include a digital voucher for Alan Wake Remastered on PC.

Full List of Titles on Sale this Holiday Season:

EA SPORTS FC 24

EA SPORTS FC 24 elevates the football gaming experience with its hyper-realistic animations and an extensive roster of players and teams. The game's exceptional attention to detail authentically captures the spirit of football, making it a must-play for sports enthusiasts.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to the series' origins, focusing on core elements of missions, powers, and parkour. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Baghdad, players follow Basim's transformation into a master assassin, weaving a rich story into the fabric of this iconic series.

Payday 3

Payday 3 plunges players into the depths of the criminal underworld. This title challenges gamers to plan and execute daring heists with friends, offering a thrilling and cooperative gameplay experience.

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

In Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, players are transported to the Dwarves' ancestral lands in an adventure filled with survival crafting elements. The game blends exploration, combat, and cooperative play, set in the enchanting world of Middle-earth.

Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen revolutionizes the action RPG genre by intertwining the mysterious Axiom and Umbral realms. Players will confront formidable demons, experience resurrection in the Umbral realm, and embark on an epic quest to defeat a demonic deity.

Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition

Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition offers horror aficionados an asymmetrical multiplayer game. Choose to survive or terrify as classic horror villains in this intense game of cat and mouse, complete with original designs and diverse DLCs.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, players experience the thrill of web-slinging through a winter wonderland in Manhattan. With Peter Parker absent, it's up to Miles Morales to keep the city safe using his unique abilities, including electrifying powers and stealth.

God of War

God of War presents a fresh perspective on Kratos, now a father in the icy lands of Midgard. This game masterfully combines deep narrative elements with breathtaking third-person action, offering an immersive journey through Norse mythology.

Unwrap the Joy of Gaming

Epic Games' Holiday Sale for 2023 is a monumental event for the gaming community. It offers a wide range of discounted titles, from thrilling sequels to captivating RPGs and intense multiplayer experiences. With the addition of limitless coupons and enhanced rewards, the sale is set to spread holiday cheer among gamers worldwide.