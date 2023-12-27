Join the adventure with Cursed to Golf, the latest addition to Epic Games Store's December free game collection.

In an ongoing effort to enchant and engage their extensive user base throughout the holiday season, Epic Games Store has unveiled Cursed to Golf as its latest free game offering. This announcement, made on Wednesday, December 27, marks the ninth installment in a series of free mystery games provided by the platform during the month of December 2023. This gesture is part of Epic Games Store's festive tradition, aiming to surprise and delight gamers with daily offerings as the year draws to a close.

Cursed to Golf offers a refreshing mix of golfing, platforming, and roguelike challenges. The game stands out for its unique gameplay, providing a fresh perspective within the gaming community. Gamers who have been collecting the free games from Epic Games Store will find this addition a novel and exciting challenge, further diversifying their gaming experience.

The December 2023 lineup of free mystery games from Epic Games Store has been notably diverse, featuring a mix of both high-profile AAA titles and intriguing indie games. This varied selection includes the Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, which was available from December 13 to December 20, and the fast-paced DNF Duel, offered from December 20 to December 21. The lineup also featured Melvor Idle, a game blending simplicity and depth, from December 21 to December 22, and Art of Rally, a game combining aesthetics and racing excitement, from December 22 to December 23.

Epic Games Store Free Games for December

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (December 13 – December 20)

DNF Duel (December 20 – December 21)

Melvor Idle (December 21 – December 22)

Art of Rally (December 22 – December 23)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (December 23 – December 24)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (December 24 – December 25)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (December 25 – December 26)

Human Resource Machine (December 26 – December 27)

Cursed to Golf (December 27 – December 28)

Other notable titles in the lineup include Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, which was available from December 23 to December 24, providing a post-apocalyptic adventure experience. Following this was Ghostwire: Tokyo, available from December 24 to December 25, immersing players in supernatural mysteries. The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition continued the journey through space from December 25 to December 26. Before the release of Cursed to Golf, players had the opportunity to engage with Human Resource Machine from December 26 to December 27, offering computational challenges and problem-solving gameplay.

This diverse selection ensures that there is something to cater to every gamer's preference. The addition of Cursed to Golf adds to this rich tapestry of genres, appealing to those who relish a formidable gaming challenge. The game is known for its demanding gameplay, providing a test of skill and strategy for even the most seasoned players.

There is a growing anticipation among the Epic Games Store community regarding the duration of this free game promotion. Initially expected to conclude with the end of the year, there are hints and speculations about a possible extension into January 2024. With the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale running until January 10, there is a possibility that the daily free game offerings might continue until then. If this speculation holds true, the daily free game ritual could culminate on a Wednesday, with Thursday, January 11, potentially marking a return to the usual schedule of weekly free game announcements.

The Epic Games Store team encourages users to stay alert and engaged, eagerly awaiting the reveal of each day's new offering. The continuation of this mystery game promotion extends the excitement and allure that has been a hallmark of the Epic Games Store experience throughout December. Gamers are invited to continue exploring new realms and narratives, as the platform hints at an even more exhilarating chapter in the gaming saga ahead.

