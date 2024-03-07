The Epic Games Store has announced its latest promotional offer, providing two free games to its users for a limited time. From March 14 to March 21, 2024, gamers will have the opportunity to add Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge to their digital libraries at no cost. This offer is part of the Epic Games Store's ongoing initiative to release free games weekly, enriching users' gaming experiences with a diverse range of titles.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Highlights Epic Games Store's Latest Free Game Selection
Currently, the Epic Games Store is offering Astro Duel 2 as its free game of the week. Notably, Astro Duel 2 is a day-one free game for the platform, a rare occurrence that has excited the gaming community. This game blends platforming combat with top-down spaceship action, accommodating both PvP (Player versus Player) and co-op modes. Gamers can enjoy Astro Duel 2 for free until Thursday, March 14, at 10:00 am CST, at which point the store will transition to its next week's free offerings.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, developed by Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix in 2016, is a significant addition to the Epic Games Store's lineup of free games. As an action role-playing game (RPG), Mankind Divided continues the narrative of its acclaimed predecessor, although it did not achieve the same level of critical acclaim. Nonetheless, it received mostly positive reviews for its engaging gameplay and intricate narrative, making its inclusion as a free title on the Epic Games Store particularly noteworthy.
Alongside Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, The Bridge will also be available for free. This 2D puzzle game, released in 2013, presents players with mind-bending puzzles and a distinct art style that draws inspiration from the works of M.C. Escher. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, The Bridge has been well-received by the gaming community, earning a “Very Positive” rating on Steam. Its unique approach to puzzle design and artistic visuals make it a valuable addition to any gamer's collection.
Full List Of Epic Games Store Free Games March 2024
Deus Ex – Mankind Divided will also be free on Epic Games Store next week pic.twitter.com/rbuDH1r3HG
— Wario64 (@Wario64) March 7, 2024
- Astro Duel 2 (March 7 – March 14)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (March 14 – March 21)
- The Bridge (March 14 – March 21)
The Epic Games Store's practice of offering free games on a weekly basis varies in quantity. While some weeks feature a single free game, others, like the week starting March 14, offer two. This strategy not only attracts new users to the platform but also keeps the existing user base engaged and looking forward to new discoveries.
Epic Games Store's Latest Free Titles Offer Something For Every Gamer
For those unfamiliar with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, it may be beneficial to explore Deus Ex: Human Revolution, its predecessor, which also received high praise from fans of the series. Both games are known for their immersive worlds and deep, engaging storylines. However, there has been no indication of a new installment in the Deus Ex series being released in the near future, making the availability of Mankind Divided as a free game an excellent opportunity for gamers to experience this acclaimed title.
Gamers are encouraged to mark their calendars for March 14, 2024, to take advantage of this limited-time offer. With the inclusion of both a critically acclaimed action-RPG and an inventive puzzle game, the Epic Games Store ensures that there is something for everyone in its latest promotional event. Whether you are a fan of intricate narratives and action-packed gameplay or prefer the thoughtful challenge of puzzle-solving, these free games are sure to provide hours of entertainment.
