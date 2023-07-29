How much did you earn when you were 33 years old? Errol Spence Jr., who faces Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship Saturday night, is set to earn the biggest pay day of his career. Let's take a look at Errol Spence Jr.'s net worth in 2023.

Errol Spence Jr.'s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $7 million

Following an amateur career in which he advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2012 Olympics, Spence Jr. had his professional debut in Nov. 2012 versus Jonathan Garcia. Spence knocked him out in the third round, setting off one of the most successful careers in modern boxing.

Spence's net worth is reportedly $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He now has a professional record of 28-0 (22 KOs).

It is important to note Celebrity Net Worth may not have updated Spence's net worth with his last two fights against Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas. According to The Sun, Spence earned over $10 million for his win over Garcia and “near the same” against Ugas in 2022.

Spence is the unified WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight champion. He is looking to take Crawford's WBO belt and become the undisputed champion at welterweight.

Spence is a terrific and powerful fighter. He is considered by some as the harder puncher in this fight. Spence is a southpaw and the bigger man, given he has fought at welterweight longer than Crawford.

He will look to cut off the ring and stifle Crawford's style.

Car accident comeback

Spence was involved in a car accident in Oct. 2019 in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

According to The Guardian, Spence's Ferrari was “traveling at a high rate of speed” and then veered over the center median into southbound lanes, flipping several times and ejecting him. He suffered facial lacerations but no broken bones.

He was charged with a class-B DWI misdemeanor and received a brief probation. Spence took most of 2020 off before he returned to beat Danny Garcia by unanimous decision.

Unfortunately for Spence, he was involved in a second crash shortly after the first. He said he was hit from behind.

Spence also told interviewer Kate Abdo he suffered from PTSD after the first crash.

“When I was driving I'd have like flashes of a car running into me,” Spence said. “Or I'd be at a red light and I'd just have flashes of cars hitting me. PTSD is definitely a real thin. I still have them sometimes when I'm driving.”

Later, Spence was hit by a 14-year-old who took his parents' car. He appeared to indicate his leg was injured in the crash.

Errol Spence on Instagram live just now after emerging unharmed from a car crash in which he was hit by a 14-year-old who took his parents’ car… [📽️ @ErrolSpenceJr] pic.twitter.com/Q0HFI2Zq4q — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 11, 2022

Errol Spence Jr. career highlights

Spence is coming off a technical knockout win over Yordenis Ugas in which he won the WBA (Super) title.

He had three impressive victories versus Mikey Garcia, former WBC champion Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia.

Pound-for-pound status

Spence Jr. is ranked the No. 4 pound-for-pound fighter in the world by ESPN. Crawford is No. 1, so Spence has a chance to submit his claim as the best fighter in the world with a win Saturday night.

According to The Ring, Spence is the No. 4 pound-for-pound fighter. Crawford is No. 3.

Spence and Crawford have eluded each other for a few years, but they will now prove who is the best welterweight alive. If Spence wins, he will be regarded as an all-time great. He is recognized as one of the best welterweights of this generation, but some still have him behind Crawford, who is a previous undisputed junior middleweight champion.

Crawford fight earnings

Purse details have not been revealed for this fight, but a report from ESPN suggests Crawford and Spence will earn eight figures guaranteed.

The pay-per-view cost for the fight is $84.99. According to The Sun, the bout is projected to have one million buys, which would generate $84,990,000 in pay-per-view sales.

Ten percent of those sales goes to the broadcasters, and the remaining 90 percent goes to the cable system and the promoter. If Spence and Crawford agreed to a 50-50 split, they would each earn around $19,122,750. That is more than double of Spence's current net worth.