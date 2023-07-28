The time has finally come for “The Fight of the Century” as the undisputed Welterweight title will be on the line in Saturday's Main Event. Two undefeated masterminds square off as Errol Spence Jr. takes on Terence Crawford from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Check out our Boxing odds series for our Spence Jr.-Crawford prediction and pick.

Errol Spence Jr. is 28-0 in his career with 22 wins by KO. He;s currently the IBF, WBC, and WBA Welterweight World Champion and has looked unstoppable in the ring. His last performance against Yordenis Ugas proved to be one of his best yet as he's in the midst of his athletic prime. He's a southpaw and stands 5'9″ with a 72-inch reach.

Terence “Bud” Crawford is 39-0 in his career with 30 wins by KO. He's the WBO World Welterweight Champion and will have a chance to snag three belts off Spence and become undisputed. He's won his last 10 consecutive fights via KO/TKO and is making it look easy against worthy competition. Crawford is a southpaw standing 5'8″ with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the Boxing Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Boxing Odds: Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford Odds

Errol Spence Jr.: +116

Terence Crawford: -146

Will the Fight Go the Distance? (YES): -220

Will the Fight Go the Distance? (NO): +170

How to Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

TV: SHOWTIME Boxing Pay-Per-View, TNT Sport (UK)

Stream: SHOWTIME

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Errol Spence Jr. Will Win

Errol Spence Jr. has a very awkward style when watching him for the first time, but it's clear to see that his movements set up punches for later in the fight. He fights with a relaxed guard and slips punches in the pocket well. He uses a ton of head movement and often over-exaggerates his dips. Spence is very quick to work the body and likes to wear on his opponents knowing he'll do damage in the later rounds. While his last few performances haven't been as dominant as Crawford's, he's constantly improving and showing a better game plan each time out.

Spence can win this fight if he doesn't over-commit to his counters. He finds success throwing uppercuts after his dips. Crawford will be expecting the body work, so Spence could surprise him with an uppercut down the middle. He's got great power and displayed it against Ugas in his last fight, but he gives up some speed with how hard he throws his punches. He'll have to keep it in tight against a quick technician like Crawford.

Why Terence Crawford Will Win

Crawford fights with a much more relaxed stance and will lean back while searching for offense. He's constantly moving his head and arm guard around all while picking-and-popping through small openings. He loves to use his short jab and follow up with hard left uppercuts. He also likes to use his lead hand over the top and had a ton of success with it against Shawn Porter. When the fight gets in close, Crawford is extremely fast with his hooks and will throw sneaky haymakers. While he's not always accurate with it, he's constantly threatening with power.

Crawford will be the faster man in the octagon and has won his last few fights much more decisively than Spence. He's the slight favorite for a reason and he believes he's the perfect matchup stylistically to face Spence. Crawford will have to avoid over-extending himself and biting on Spence's dips. He got countered a few time in his last two fights, but a shot from Spence could prove to be a difference. Look for Crawford to respect the power coming back his way for the first few rounds.

Final Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford Prediction & Pick

This is another must-watch for boxing fans and fans of combat sports in general. With the state of where boxing is today, this is another fight that can help propel the sport forward. Both guys have been incredibly dominant with their undefeated records. Errol Spence Jr. will have a great chance to put the lights out if he can catch Crawford being lazy for just a second.

Terence Crawford, however, just has too many variations in his strikes and win do more strategically to win this fight. It may take him a few rounds to feel it out, but it seems like Crawford is at the best point of his career. He's feeling very confident and just has more ways to win this fight if it goes the distance.

Final Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford Prediction & Pick: Terence Crawford (-146)