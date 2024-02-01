We're here to share our English Premier League odds series, make an Everton-Tottenham prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Everton will host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as the team teams meet at Goodison Park for some English Premier League action.

Everton is coming off a scoreless draw with Fulham in another match where they struggled to score. Unfortunately, it was the third straight Premier League match where they could not score a goal. Moreover, it cemented a stretch where they have managed just two goals over five matches. The four-match winning streak from December seems like a lifetime ago.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has the best chance as he took four shots but none of them hit the net. Meanwhile, Beto took three shots, but none of them hit the net. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was amazing, making five saves. Overall, Everton took 16 shots, and only two of them hit the target. Everton had a 74 percent accuracy rate. Additionally, they had a 45 percent tackle rate. The Toffees also had six corner-kick opportunities. Unfortunately, they could not capitalize on any of them.

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Brentford 3-2 in their last match. They were trailing 1-0 when Destiny Udogie leveled a goal through to tie the match. Then, a minute later, Brennan Johnson put one into the net to make it 2-1 Tottenham. Tottenham added to the lead over 10 minutes later when Richarlison plucked a goal through to make it 3-1. Eventually, they held on to win this match 3-2.

Gugliemo Vicario struggled but still made three saves. Overall, Tottenham Hotspur had 19 shots, with five on target. Tottenham Hotspur had 84 percent accuracy. Additionally, they had a 70 percent passing rate. Tottenham had five corner-kick chances.

Tottenham has won 23 matches, while Everton has won nine in the head-to-head series. Furthermore, the teams have played to 19 draws. Tottenham defeated Everton 2-1 in their last match at home on December 21, 2023. Ultimately, the teams played to a 1-1 draw in the last match at Goodison Park last April. Tottenham has won three games and had three draws over six matches with Everton. Somehow, the Blues have not defeated the Lillywhites since September 13, 2020.

Here are the English Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

English Premier League Odds: Everton-Tottenham Odds

Everton: +190

Tottenham: +135

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 goals: -159

Under 2.5 goals: +118

How to Watch Everton vs. Tottenham

Time: 7:30 AM ET/4:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network, FUBO, and Telemundo

Time: 7:30 AM ET/4:30 AM PT

Why Everton Will Win

Everton is not a good team. Moreover, no one expected them to be a top-10 team. But the Toffees have suffered even more over the last month and have plummetted to 18th place in the Premier League table, putting them in serious danger of being relegated.

Plenty of that has to do with Abdoulaye Doucoure. Ultimately, he is their best player, with six goals and one assist. But he suffered a foot fracture a few weeks ago and is still out for at least another few weeks. Therefore, someone else has to step up. Calvert-Lewin may be that guy. Significantly, he has notched three goals.

Dwight McNeil may need to step up. Currently, he has two goals and four assists. Vitali Mykolenko has tallied two goals. Likewise, Jack Harrison has two goals and three assists. Dwight McNeil has generated two goals and four assists. Unfortunately, Everton has struggled to score, ranking 17th in the Premier League in goals (24). Everton is also 16th in possession time. Lastly, they take a lot of shots as they rank ninth. But they need to take better shots.

Everton will win this match if they can gain some momentum early with good possession and accurate shots. Then, they need to stop allowing too many chances to the Spurs.

Why Tottenham Will Win

Tottenham is fourth in the English Premier League and will certainly contend for the Champions League if they can sustain the momentum. Now, they must head into Goodison Park and beat a battered and broken Everton squad.

Heung-Min is their best player and one of the best in the Premier League, with 12 goals and four assists. Thus, look for him to be the centerpiece of this offense. Richarlison will play his second match at Goodison Park. Ultimately, he has notched seven goals and three assists, one tally which came against Everton earlier this season. Dejan Kulesevski has tallied five goals and two assists. Likewise, James Maddison has added three goals and five assists. Pedro Porro is the best distributor, with seven assists. Tottenham is third in goals (44) and assists (37). Additionally, they are fifth in possession and fourth in shots.

Tottenham will cover the spread if they can spring themselves for some open chances. Additionally, they need to clamp down on Everton and force them to take bad shots.

Final Everton-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

Abdoulaye would have made this a better match. However, he will not play, leaving Everton in a bind. Everton just cannot score. Look for Tottenham to take advantage and find a way to win this match.

Final Everton-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Tottenham: +135