WWE stars in the past have received biopics. One recent example is Paige with Fighting with My Family. Should Becky Lynch get one, she already has a title, Welcome to the Big Time, and actors in mind to play her and her husband, Seth Rollins, with a Game of Thrones twist.
Speaking to ClutchPoints about her memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Lynch discussed the prospect of a biopic. Casting herself was a lot easier than her husband.
“Oh gosh, you are putting me on the spot. Who would I want to play me?” she asked before pausing. “I mean, the first thought is like, Let's have an Irish actress, so let's go with Saoirse Ronan.”
However, that comes with some challenges. For one, Ronan is 29 years old, Lynch is 37. It may be hard to depict Lynch's early life by casting Ronan, but if anyone can pull it off, the four-time Oscar nominee is a great candidate.
Casting her husband, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, was a tougher task: “What actors [have] you got that are that handsome?” she asked.
“I'm jacked,” Lynch confessed before landing on a name, the MCU's Thor, Chris Hemsworth. This immediately brought up another issue, “He doesn't have that Armenian blood, though, you know what I mean? Like, you need that darkness.”
She then asked who played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones (Kit Harington). That was ultimately the answer she was satisfied with.
So if Welcome to the Big Time ever gets made, a move WWE should make, we could see Saoirse Ronan and Kit Harington in the lead roles.
Becky Lynch and the WWE's biopics
The WWE produced Fighting with My Family in 2019. Based on the 2012 documentary, The Wrestler: Fighting with My Family, the biopic depicts the early life and career of Paige. Florence Pugh starred as the WWE star alongside the likes of Jack Lowden, Lena Heady, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne Johnson. Stephen Merchant (The Office) directed and wrote the film.
While not the biggest hit in the world, Fighting with My Family still made a respectable $41 million at the box office. The WWE has also produced other documentaries that chronicled the career of their stars. American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes was released last year and Peacock will distribute Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal on April 1.
Becky Lynch is gearing up for the release of her memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. The book takes a deep dive into Lynch's rise up the ranks. She goes from an aspiring wrestler hitting rock bottom (no pun intended) to a WrestleMania main eventer.
In the coming weeks, Lynch will release her memoir. Additionally, she has a tall task ahead as she is set to face off with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber to earn the opportunity in February.