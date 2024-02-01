EXCLUSIVE: Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri reveals the wrestling moves he learned from WWE icon, Adam Copeland.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Aryan Simhadri learned a lot from co-star Adam Copeland.

You may know Copeland as a current member of AEW's roster. He's better known for his Hall of Fame career in the WWE under the name Edge.

For years, Copeland has pushed the boundaries of professional wrestling. From his unlikely return at the 2020 Royal Rumble after life-threatening neck injuries to high-risk spots, he's done it all.

As an actor, Simhadri looks up to Copeland, citing his “professionalism” as his greatest trait during his conversation with ClutchPoints. However, he also joked about some of the wrestling skills Copeland taught him that he can't wait to apply.

Percy Jackson's Aryan Simhadri has jokes

“He did teach me how to go through a flaming table,” Simhadri joked. “He showed me some wrestling moves, so, I am hoping to use those in future seasons. [I'm] really excited to work on those.”

Obviously, it's unlikely that flaming table spots went down on the Percy Jackson set. Nonetheless, it's a funny visual to imagine it happening. On a real note, Simhadri praised Copeland and his other adult co-stars for their professionalism and commitment to the source material.

In the series, though, Copeland does get to utilize his pro wrestling moves a bit. The finale begins with his character, Ares, taking on Percy (Walker Scobell). While Ares ultimately loses the battle, Copeland gets his fair share of licks in.

Adam Copeland is a professional wrestling legend. He's an 11-time world champion and has Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble wins under his belt as well. Recently, he made his way to AEW after spending decades with the WWE under his real name.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Samhadri as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, respectively. The first season, which adapted Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief novel, just aired its finale on Disney+.