Percy Jackson and the Olympians has wrapped up — what went down in the finale?

Episode 8 recap

Warming: Spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians ahead

The finale opens with Percy (Walker Scobell) confronting Ares (Adam Copeland). He lays out the ground rules for their duel — if he draws first blood, he gets Hades's (Jay Duplass) Helm of Darkness back. This both amuses and frustrates the God of War, who agrees to the terms.

And early on, it looks like the WWE Hall of Famer is bringing his wrestling personality and brutality to the table. Ares has Percy on the ropes as he kicks him into the ocean. That's when Percy makes good on his promise from Episode 5, making it known who Percy Jackson is to Ares.

With the help of his powers, he takes down Ares and cuts his leg. Ares reluctantly gives up the helm. Percy subsequently returns it.

Climbing Mount Olympus

Lightning bolt in hand, Percy makes his way to Mount Olympus to return it to Zeus (Lance Reddick). Zeus spares his life and sets his sights on Kronos and his brothers. He tells Percy to leave, and when he doesn't, Zeus unleashes his lightning bolt.

That's when Poseidon (Toby Stevens) intervenes, making good on his promise to meet Percy when the time is right. He convinces Zeus to spare him and has a brief interaction with his son. When Percy asks if gods dream, something Ares claims they don't, Poseidon confirms they do. Percy asks if he ever dreams of his mom, Sally (Virginia Kull), to which he chuckles. He then sends Percy back to Camp Half-Blood.

A “friend will betray you”

Earlier in the series, the Oracle promised someone whom Percy calls a “friend” will betray him. Initially, he thinks it's Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries). They build their trust throughout the series, and upon returning, he's not sure who it is. He does notice that Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) is motionless upon his return.

Percy, Annabeth, and Luke (Charlie Bushnell) talk about their game plan. Annabeth is sent her own way, and when Percy and Luke are isolated in the woods, it's revealed that the latter stole the lightning bolt.

But it's not that Luke wanted to frame Percy out of disdain for his fellow demigod. Luke wants to recruit him to his (and Kronos's) cause to fight back against the gods. He promises they can stay on the run and never be caught.

The two duel for a bit, with Luke gaining the upper hand. That's what prompts Annabeth, who has been standing there invisible the whole time, to reveal herself. She steps in, causing Luke to retreat and go on the run.

Review

Percy Jackson wrapped up with its best episode. From the opening duel to the final one with Luke, this episode reaches the potential the other seven episodes showed glimpses of.

Even if the dark scenes are still too dark, the final showdown between Percy and Luke is well-staged. For one, the fireworks celebration going on in the background occasionally illuminates the faces of the two. You can see Percy's face as he comes to a realization of the impending betrayal and Luke's face as he becomes more sinister.

If they are so capable of blocking dark scenes this well, where was that in the prior seven episodes? It really does make you scratch your head. Just as the decision to omit Bushnell's Luke for most of the middle episodes does.

Among the young actors, Bushnell is far-and-away the best actor of the bunch. There are flashbacks interwoven into the Percy Jackson finale that show him training Percy. Those interactions probably could have been weaved into earlier episodes to keep him relevant in the viewer's mind. The flashbacks they show really do make you wonder why they hid him for so long.

Meeting Zeus

The castings of the various gods in Percy Jackson have fielded mixed results. Copeland looks most comfortable in scenes like the one that begins the finale episode whereas Lin-Manuel Miranda just seems out of place in his role.

There are two bright spots, though. Toby Stephens, who plays Poseidon, shows up in the penultimate and finale episodes and is phenomenal. He brings a earnestness to the god that works for this adaptation. From the moment he shares with Sally in the flashback from the previous episode to his interaction with Percy, Stephens is great. He proves that name value means nothing when it's up against a well-versed actor.

The late Lance Reddick was a legend. He was incapable of a bad performance and was taken away far too soon. His performance as Zeus is short-lived, as he makes his first appearance in the finale. While he's not given that much to do, it's a shame that we won't get to see him more in future seasons.

The leading trio

The leading trio of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri come into their own by the Percy Jackson finale concludes. There were some rocky moments early on as the characters settled into their roles, but Percy, the most important character in the series, finally feels like a triumphant hero. Early on, he felt like an entitled brat more than someone to rally around.

But by the end, it's easy to root for him. He finally comes into his own and is the hero you imagine when reading Rick Riordan's books. Disney ended up hitting a home run with their casting of the kids (the gods are another story).

Ending explained: I am Percy Jackson

Each of the leading trio goes their own way to end the season. Percy wants to go and see if his mom has returned. Annabeth will go back home with her dad and visit New York City (acting like she hasn't been there before after this adventure) and Disney World (brilliant product placement). Grover now has his searcher's license, prompting the start of his quest to find Pan.

Before Percy leaves, he sees Chiron (Glynn Turman) once more. Chiron asks if he's sure he wants to leave without any sort of protection from Luke. He also warns him that Kronos can be very persuasive.

Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas) then approaches, not amused at all to see Percy. He thinks Percy's name is “Peter,” to which Percy replies that he knows his name is “Percy Jackson” in a true “I am Iron Man” moment.

To set up a second season, which would likely adapt the Sea of Monsters, Grover reveals where his quest will take him: “No one's ever bothered to check the seas,” he says.

While they are all going that way, the Percy Jackson trio makes a pact. In a year's time, no matter what happens, they will meet at Camp Half-Blood and reunite.

Percy returns to the cabin where his mom would take him as a kid. He originally thinks he has found her, but it's revealed to be another one of Kronos' illusions. Kronos promises that this won't be the last of their interactions. “Your survival is key to my return,” he tells Percy.

Blue pancakes and seventh grade

Suddenly, Percy wakes up in his New York City bedroom. His mom is staring out of the window as she states that it's time for his first day of seventh grade. She makes him blue pancakes as Percy's voice is heard in a voiceover monologue that concludes the episode.

“The stories you heard about Greek gods, heroes, and monsters? I'm here to tell you they're real,” Percy Jackson begins. “If you ever feel like you don't fit, like the world doesn't make sense, then you might be a part of our world. So don't give up, 'cause we might need you for the fight ahead.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming on Disney+ now.