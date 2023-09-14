Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale joins PGA Tour 2K23 in the latest update for the game. He's the newest golfer to join the game while we're still in Season 5. So, who is Gareth Bale? And why is he in PGA Tour 2K23? Let's find out in these PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.9 Notes.

Gareth Bale Joins Roster In Latest PGA TOUR 2K23 Update 1.9

The biggest addition in the newest update is the arrival of Gareth Bale to the game's roster. A former footballer, who played for the likes of Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. In his 17-year senior career, Bale won five Champions Leagues, three La Ligas, and two UEFA Super Cups. As an individual, he accomplished many great feats, and even helped Los Angeles FC win the MLS cup in 2022.

When it comes to Football, Bale has a very respectable career. But throughout his time playing on the pitch, he always retained a certain hobby that some thought he liked more than football. Bale happens to be an avid golfer. At times in his career, many speculated he enjoyed teeing off over scoring goals. He joked about it often, and the conspiracy theories never got further than that.

PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.9 Adds Bale to the pitch in a game that already features quite a cast of characters. Additionally, the update adds Bale's Dream Course “The Elevens”. The Asian Architecture pack makes its way to Course Designer. Lastly, two things in online were addressed. The Ranked matchmaking points system was tuned to “facilitate more consistent progression”. Meanwhile, the dev team addressed concerns about exploits in online ranked modes.

And that's everything you need to know about Gareth Bale in PGA Tour 2K23. Feel free to check out our notes on Season 5. You can also read more about the patch notes on their official discord channel.

PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.9 Patch Notes

Below are the newest PGA Tour 2K23 Patch Notes:

Gareth Bale's Dream Course “The Elevens” added to playable courses

Asian Architecture pack added to Course Designer

Ranked Matchmaking points system tuning to facilitate more consistent progression

Addressed reported concerns related to Ranked Matchmaking exploits

