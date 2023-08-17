PGA Tour 2K23's Clubhouse Pass Season 5 launches this weekend, coming with brand new Bogey Boys Gear by Macklemore. Additionally, the season new golfing trio from Dude Perfect, new events, and more!

Season 5 is coming! This Friday grip it and rip it to earn brand new Bogey Boys apparel and vintage hickory clubs! Read more in the Clubhouse Report here: https://t.co/BGsEAVwpYHpic.twitter.com/fv97fjtGdJ — #PGATOUR2K23 (@PGATOUR2K) August 16, 2023

PGA Tour 2K23 Adds Bogey Boy Apparel By Macklemore & Vintage Golf Gear

Premium and Premium Plus Pass Holders get the opportunity to receive some new apparel via the Season rewards ladder. Bogey Boys, and golf and lifestyle brand by the Macklemore, brings a modern fashion line to the game

You may remember the Grammy award-winning artists from popular songs of his like Thrift Shop or Can't Hold Us. Since then, he launched his very own golf and lifestyle clothing brand back in 2021. Now, his gear makes its way onto the virtual golf field in PGA Tour 2K23. The new gear includes Caddyshack cardigans, pinstripe polos, and more.

But if you're looking for something a bit more classic, you may assemble a vintage bag of a wide variety of items. Whether you want to use woods, putters, or balls, the choice is yours.

New Events

Still need to improve your skills and keep up with your friends. Season 5 lets you play for the Fedex Cup Trophy, new daily, weekly, and smerf challenges. Additionally, the Topgolf 2K Swing Showdown tees off on August 18th. Getting high scores gets you unique rewards to flex on your friends with.

Influencers take to the course for a real top-golf challenge, while those playing PGA Tour 2K23 try to beat their score. Players get 10-days to beat their high score to earn both in-game and real-life rewards.

Download the Smerf app if you'd like to keep up with the leaderboards and check out updated challenges.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dude Perfect Coming To PGA Tour 2K23

Three new golfers join the roster in this PGA Tour 2K23 Update. Season 5 adds Dude Perfect content creators Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and Tyler Toney. The trio defeated pro Collin Morikawa in a Build-a-golf-club competition to win the rights to be scanned into the game.

In case you don't know, Dude Perfect is a sports and comedy YouTube made up of former Texans A&M Roommates. Together, they perform various stunts, and different types of challenges.

Over the years, the channel evolved as their channel grew larger. They perform even crazier feats now than ever before, and a much larger budget to produce even higher quality videos.

And now, they have nearly 60 million subscribers with over 16 billion views on their channel. So it only makes sense 2K adds such a popular group to their game.

We're not sure if we'll be able to replicate all the wild shots they perform, but having them in the game seems like a nice addition, nonetheless. You can play as them, or also as the recently added Nelly Korda, at the East Lake Golf Club. Take to this course before the pros do at the TOUR Championship later this month. And maybe you'll get the chance to break Tiger Woods' 23-under record from 2007.

While we approach the end of the PGA Tour season, PGA Tour 2K23 Season 5 holds a decent chunk of content for Premium and Premium Plus Pass holders.

And that concludes everything new with PGA Tour 2K23 Clubhouse Pass Season 5. PGA Tour 2K23 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

For more Golf or gaming news, visit ClutchPoints