With 11 weeks of the NFL season complete, which players should be on the fantasy football drop list ahead of Week 12?

We are officially past the halfway point in the 2023 NFL season, and a clear list of fantasy football busts has emerged. Deshaun Watson and Dameon Pierce should have been cut weeks ago, and Najee Harris and Tyler Boyd are on thin ground. With the real duds already in the free agency pool and the promising waiver wire finds securely in rosters, we are entering the point in the season where fantasy player movement begins to slow down.

With fantasy football Week 12 ahead, follow this list and continue carefully culling your roster. This is our Fantasy Football Week 12 Drop List.

2023 Fantasy Football Week 12 Drop List

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

After a frustrating start to the season, it seemed like Joe Burrow had finally turned the corner. Unfortunately, the Bengals QB will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Burrow is now redundant for fantasy owners.

Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)

Fantasy owners have been more than patient with Geno Smith this season, as injuries plus a lack of consistent mid-level quarterbacks kept Smith on rosters probably longer than he should have been. But here's the truth: Geno Smith enters Week 12 as QB19 in fantasy, he is questionable due to a bruised elbow, and his next four contests are against the San Francisco 49ers (twice), the Dallas Cowboys, and the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no reason to have any trust in Smith moving forward.

Running Backs

Darrell Henderson (Los Angeles Rams)

Starting running back Kyren Williams is set to return for the Rams in Week 12, which is great news for fantasy owners who no longer have to stress over Darrell Henderson's frustrating performances. Henderson averaged just 2.4 yards per attempt on 12 carries/game in the four contests that Williams missed. Yet thanks to two touchdowns and modest passing game success, the fifth-year back posted 10.9 fantasy points/game during that stretch. This included a Jerome Bettis-esque stat line of six carries for one yard and a touchdown in Week 11. With Williams back, Henderson will now be in a tertiary role.

D'Onta Foreman (Chicago Bears)

Even with the return of Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman still warranted a roster spot this past week. That is no longer the case. Though he managed a touchdown in Week 11, Foreman had just six carries while playing 24% of offensive snaps. By comparison, third-stringer Roschon Johnson had six carriers and played 33% of snaps. Feel free to drop the veteran ahead of Week 12.

Wide Receivers

Christian Watson (Green Bay Packers)

Another Week, another disappointing game for Christian Watson. The Packers wideout had just two catches for 21 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. This is the type of numbers you would expect from a third or fourth option, not your number-one receiver.

Given his volume alone (5.3 targets per game) Watson is already a fringe fantasy player. Add in his terrible catch rate (43.2% is the second-worst in the NFL), and it is easy to see why the second-year wideout has not surpassed three catches in a game this season. Dropping Watson is a bit of a risky play. But at this point in the year, fantasy owners have to start considering whether players on their team can get them to the playoffs and contribute once they get there. Christian Watson is clearly not at that level right now.