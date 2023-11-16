Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love wants WR Christian Watson to stay confident despite a disappointing 2023 season thus far.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson entered his second season with sky-high potential after making huge plays as a rookie, but due to injuries and some struggles on the field, Watson has failed to live up to his immense potential so far this season. Packers quarterback Jordan Love seems to recognize that but wants Watson to keep his confidence moving forward, as he told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

“My message to Christian is just keep your confidence, don't let any of that stuff ever [make] your confidence waver or anything like that,” Love said. “I got complete trust in Christian. I know he knows this, but I trust all my receivers. The ball's going to come out regardless. Just keep that confidence.

“When you're losing, a lot of people would point fingers and things like that. It happens. It comes with the territory. He's a professional. He knows that. That's everybody in the locker room. I told him to keep that confidence up, keep making plays, and move on to the next one.”

Packers WR Christian Watsons's sophomore slump

Watson has only played in six games this season for the Packers due to injury, but he's mostly been a non-factor even when he's been on the field. Watson only has one touchdown reception this season and has been held under 38 receiving yards in all but one game this season. The projected breakout campaign for Watson just hasn't happened, and it's clear that Jordan Love is struggling without having a true No. 1 wide receiver to rely on.

Watson could still be that guy for the Packers, but he needs to get fully healthy. Watson is dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of Week 11, and the hamstring injury that kept him out earlier in the season may not be fully fixed, either.

Jordan Love knows he needs Christian Watson healthy and producing for the Packers to turn the season around, but he may have to continue to be patient with the sophomore wide receiver.