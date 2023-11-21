Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings entering Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

Week 12 of Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings brings relief with a bye-free schedule during challenging times. Unfortunately, the trend of quarterback injuries continues. Cincy's Joe Burrow is ruled out for the season due to a wrist injury, and Seattle's Geno Smith faces uncertainties with an elbow issue on a short week. Despite the scarcity of consistent quarterback performances this season, there are viable options for those seeking a new QB1 for the playoff push.

This week also introduces further quarterback changes. The Jets will bench Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle, the Falcons return to Desmond Ridder, and the Patriots possibly consider a shift from Mac Jones. A decision has not been finalized as of this writing, though.

In total, around 12 teams might have a different starting quarterback in Week 12 compared to Week 1, excluding the Cardinals. Remarkably, there have been previous weeks with even more backup quarterbacks starting. Injuries and subpar quarterback performances have become a widespread issue across the league. Not surprisingly, this has affected some of the most promising offenses. The Bengals are the latest team to face this challenge, with Jake Browning stepping in for the injured Burrow, whose season has come to an end.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Dak Prescott is among our top choices for the upcoming week. The Cowboys' offense is poised to thrive on Thanksgiving afternoon against a weak Commanders pass defense. This is particularly true after Tommy DeVito's impressive performance against them. All indicators suggest Prescott will continue his impressive fantasy streak.

Lamar Jackson will face the Chargers this week, and he is back in form after Baltimore's Week 11 win over Cincinnati. Jackson will play against a Chargers defense that allowed the second-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to QBs entering Week 11. Expect a strong showing from Jackson, as well as from Patrick Mahomes, projected as a top-five play with Kansas City favored on the road.

As for Jalen Hurts, he confronts a struggling Bills coverage unit that ranked 31st in dropback success rate since Week 5. Meanwhile, CJ Stroud aims to build on his hot streak against a solid Jaguars defense. Despite a less favorable matchup, Hurts remains our clear top QB1.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Even with every team in action, streamers are a hot topic. This week's top sleepers include Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford, Gardner Minshew, and Baker Mayfield.

Considering the depleted QB pool due to injuries, Carr is a worthy waiver claim against a Falcons defense that allowed the fifth-most FPPG to QBs entering Week 11. Of course, this is assuming he's recovered from his own ailments.

Fantasy Football Busts

Sam Howell poses a threat with his potential for 40-plus pass attempts. However, he will play in a one-sided contest against the surging Cowboys. This makes him a prime bust candidate on Thursday. For his part, Russell Wilson confronts an elite Browns defense that has allowed the fewest FPPG to the position. As such, fantasy football owners should keep DangerRuss on the bench for Week 12.

SAM HOWELL PICK-6 LETS GOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/zPXmtKnaU0 — Savage (@SavageSports_) November 19, 2023

Fantasy Football Injuries

The list of quarterbacks lost for the season expanded last week. As we said, this list now includes Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, and Kirk Cousins. Additionally, Week 12 may see more absences.

Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford returned from thumb injuries in Week 11. We'll see how well they do in Week 12.

As we mentioned earlier, Carr should return with the Saints on a bye in Week 11. Monitoring Geno Smith's (elbow) status is crucial, especially with a Thursday night game. If his injury persists, backup Drew Lock might make a spot start. That's not to say you should start Lock, though. He doesn't offer much fantasy football value.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 12 Quarterback Rankings

1. Jalen Hurts, PHI vs. BUF (4)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC @ LV (3)

3. Lamar Jackson, BAL @ LAC (2)

4. Dak Prescott, DAL vs. WAS (1)

5. Josh Allen, BUF @ PHI (6)

6. CJ Stroud, HOU vs. JAX (5)

7. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA @ NYJ (7)

8. Kyler Murray, ARI vs. LAR (13)

9. Justin Fields, CHI @ MIN (12)

10. Jared Goff, DET vs. GB (9)

11. Justin Herbert, LAC vs. BAL (8)

12. Sam Howell, WAS @ DAL (16)

13. Brock Purdy, SF @ SEA (10)

14. Trevor Lawrence, JAX @ HOU (11)

15. Joshua Dobbs, MIN vs. CHI (14)

16. Matthew Stafford, LAR @ ARI (15)

17. Baker Mayfield, TB @ IND (17)

18. Russell Wilson, DEN vs. CLE (19)

19. Will Levis, TEN vs. CAR (23)

20. Jordan Love, GB @ DET (22)

21. Gardner Minshew, IND vs. TB (20)

22. Derek Carr, NO @ ATL (21)

23. Geno Smith, SEA vs. SF (18)

24. Zach Wilson, NYJ vs. MIA (32)